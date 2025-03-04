NEEK OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Dhanush's third directorial online

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy film that hit the big screens on February 21. Directed by Dhanush, the movie received positive responses for the performances of its young star cast. While it is still running in theaters, speculations about its OTT release have surfaced online.

When and where to watch NEEK

Dhanush's third directorial, NEEK, is reportedly set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. However, the makers have not confirmed this yet.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of NEEK

The story of NEEK follows Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move on from his breakup with Nila. His parents set up a marriage prospect, introducing him to his childhood friend, Preethi. As they spend time together, Prabhu shares his past with Nila. Their love story began at an anniversary party, where they quickly grew close.

While Prabhu’s family accepted their relationship, Nila’s father was hesitant. Later, Prabhu discovered that Nila’s father had terminal cancer. Wanting her to spend more time with him, he chose to walk away without revealing the truth. This led to their painful breakup. Before passing away, Nila’s father approved of their relationship, but she was already engaged to Arvind.

In the present, Prabhu attends Nila’s wedding in Goa. When she learns the truth, she realizes her love for him remains. However, Prabhu decides to move forward with Preethi. The film ends with their wedding, while Nila, Arvind, and Anjali arrive, hinting at new love stories and a possible sequel.

Cast and crew of NEEK

NEEK is directed, written, and produced by Dhanush, along with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. The film features Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles, with R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in supporting roles. Cinematography is handled by Leon Britto, while Prasanna GK serves as the editor. The music for the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.