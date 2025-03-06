Dragon Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic comedy turns 'Dinosaur', wraps 2nd week at Rs 65 crore mark

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, continues entertaining the audience in Tamil Nadu. Since its release on 21 February 2025, the film has been the biggest crowd-puller, with no competition stopping it from becoming a Blockbuster at the box office.

Dragon adds Rs 1.50 crore on Day 14; wraps 2nd week at Rs 65 crore plus in Tamil Nadu

Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Gautham Vasudeva Menon, and Mysskin, Dragon added another Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on Day 14 (2nd Thursday). The romantic comedy wrapped its 2nd week at a phenomenal figure of Rs 65.85 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Out of which, it raked around Rs 24 crore gross in the 2nd week while Rs 41 crore came from the opening week.

The much-loved movie is expected to see some spike in collections in its 3rd weekend. However, it will face a big dent in the India vs New Zealand cricket match on Sunday (March 9th), though the movie has nothing to lose. Globally, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is heading closer to Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. If it manages to hold well for a couple more weeks, it shall surpass it and attain the #1 spot among the Tamil releases of 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.40 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore 6 Rs 4.5 crore 7 Rs 3.5 crore 8 Rs 4 crore 9 Rs 6.50 10 Rs 7 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 1.75 crore 13 Rs 1.60 crore 14 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 65.85 crore (est.)

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

