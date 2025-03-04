Officer On Duty Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's crime thriller emerges MEGA BLOCKBUSTER in Gulf; grosses Rs 12 crore

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is dominating the Kerala box office these days. The Malayalam movie is not only performing well in its home state but also exceeded all the expectations in the Gulf.

Officer On Duty grosses Rs 12 crore in Gulf; emerges MEGA BLOCKBUSTER

Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller recorded a phenomenal 142,000 admissions in the Gulf in its 11-day theatrical run. The movie grossed over USD 1.39 million (Rs 12.13 crore) so far and bagged a Blockbuster verdict.

This is a solid response to a small-budget Malayalam movie. The movie will keep luring the audience both in domestic and overseas territories for a couple of weeks, at least till the arrival of Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, which is scheduled for release on March 27th, 2025.

Officer On Duty inches closer to Rs 50 crore club

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer has clocked more than Rs 42 crore globally as of now. Looking at its strong trends, it will soon surpass the lifetime gross collection of Anjaam Pathira (Rs 47 crore) and become the highest-grossing movie of Kunchacko's career.

The movie will not stop there but march towards the Rs 50 crore mark. If it manages to hit this milestone, it will be the first ever movie of Kunchacko Boban to achieve this huge feat.

Officer On Duty in Cinemas

