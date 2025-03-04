Officer On Duty Day 13 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's adds another Rs 50 lakh on 2nd Tuesday
The Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty continues to hold strong even in the second week. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead, the movie recorded another good business day at the Kerala box office.
Officer On Duty adds Rs 50 lakh to the tally on 2nd Tuesday
Released on 20 February, Officer On Duty has dominated the box office since it hit the cinemas. The Kunchacko Boban starrer registered a nominal drop on the second Tuesday and put up a day of Rs 50 lakh today. The total cume of Officer On Duty now stands at Rs 21.85 crore.
The movie dented Unni Mukundan's Get Set Baby in its first week and then went on to affect the business of Soubin Shahir starrer Machante Maalakha in its second weekend. It is expected to stick to the cinemas at least till the arrival of Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, which is scheduled for a grand release on March 27th.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 21.85 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
Officer on Duty starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair is currently running in theatres.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
