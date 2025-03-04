Telugu Box Office clash of Chhaava, Officer On Duty and Kingston on March 7: Can Officer On Duty’s low promotions still match its competitors?



Despite being a dry season, with exams, advent of hot summer and lack of big ticket Telugu flicks, the Telugu box office gears up for a heated three-way clash on March 7 through dubbed movies. Chaavva, Kingston and Officer On Duty are those three flicks that are grabbing the eyeballs now. Guess what, one film among them seems to be trailing behind in terms of promotions—Officer On Duty. While Chhaava and Kingston are aggressively promoted in Telugu states, the Malayalam blockbuster’s Telugu release is keeping it quiet. With just two days left for release, can Officer On Duty purely rely on word-of-mouth and content-centric success to compete is the moot question now.

The Competition: Chhaava and Kingston Go All Out

Bollywood sensation, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has already cemented its place as a massive hit, collecting over ₹400 crores. Banking on this success as Bollywood audience hailed the glory of Chatrapathi Sambhaji, its Telugu distributor Geetha Arts is ensuring strong promotions for the film. With extensive media coverage, widespread promotional activities, and a well-planned release strategy, Chhaava has built solid hype for its Telugu version while the Hindi version's result already made the audience expect huge from the movie.

Meanwhile, Tamil star and composer, GV Prakash’s latest film Kingston, which has his Bachelor co-star Divya Bharathi reuniting with him on the silver screen, is also making its presence felt. The film’s promotions in Telugu have been strategically executed, with popular actor Nithin attending a recent press event to boost its reach into Telugu hinterlands. The simultaneous Tamil-Telugu release ensures added attention, while the trailer of the movie already went into audience like a blast, making Kingston a strong contender in the weekend race.

Officer On Duty – A Risky Silent Strategy?

In contrast, Officer On Duty, despite being a proven blockbuster in Malayalam, has received minimal promotion in Telugu. Surprisingly, Sithara Entertainments—known for its aggressive marketing tactics—has chosen a subdued approach this time. With hardly any pre-release buzz, no major promotional events, and minimal media interaction, the film risks being overshadowed by its competitors.

However, Officer On Duty might still have a chance if the content clicks with the Telugu audience. In Kerala, the crime thriller's gripping storyline and strong performances from the likes of Kunchako Boban and Priyamani carried it to box office success despite limited promotions. The question is—can it replicate the same magic in Telugu, where dubbed films often require a strong marketing push to stand out?

With Chhaava and Kingston grabbing the limelight, Officer On Duty faces an uphill battle. Will its content-driven success story repeat itself, or will the lack of promotions hurt its chances? The answer will unfold at the box office this Friday.