OMG 2 Two Weeks India Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer enjoys solid 2nd week; Netts Rs 118 crores in 14 days

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had a very solid second week at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 39 crores nett in its second week. The drop from the first week is just around 50 percent but the percentage of drop would have been even lesser had the first week not had an extended weekend to boost the film's numbers. After 2 weeks, the film has amassed Rs 118.25 crores nett and in its full run, it may end up doing a business of around Rs 140 crores nett. It faced a massive film like Gadar 2 already and now it gears up to brave the new weekly release that is Dream Girl 2.

OMG 2 Is The Highest Grossing Film Featuring Akshay Kumar Since Sooryavanshi

OMG 2 is the highest for an Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office since Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar has an extended appearance in the film but his presence has been instrumental for the film to reach out to a wider set of audience, apart from the fact that OMG is quite a popular movie franchise in itself. In due course of time, it may enter the Rs 200 crore gross worldwide club. After 2 weeks, the total stands at around Rs 170 crores gross.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores 10 Rs 11.75 crores 11 Rs 3.40 crores 12 Rs 3.10 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores 14 Rs 2.50 crores Total Rs 118.25 crores nett in 14 days

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

