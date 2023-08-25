OMG 2 Two Weeks India Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer enjoys solid 2nd week; Netts Rs 118 crores in 14 days

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi's drama film OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai braves Gadar 2 to do very respectable theatrical business.

Written by Rishil Jogani Published on Aug 25, 2023   |  12:37 AM IST  |  328
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi
OMG 2 has collected over Rs 118 crores nett in India in its first 2 weeks in India (Credit: Viacom 18 Studios)

Key Highlight

  • OMG 2 has a very solid second week at the Indian box office.
  • OMG 2 is heading towards a lifetime total of around Rs 140 crores nett in India.
  • OMG 2 is now playing at a theatre near you.

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had a very solid second week at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 39 crores nett in its second week. The drop from the first week is just around 50 percent but the percentage of drop would have been even lesser had the first week not had an extended weekend to boost the film's numbers. After 2 weeks, the film has amassed Rs 118.25 crores nett and in its full run, it may end up doing a business of around Rs 140 crores nett. It faced a massive film like Gadar 2 already and now it gears up to brave the new weekly release that is Dream Girl 2.

 

OMG 2 Is The Highest Grossing Film Featuring Akshay Kumar Since Sooryavanshi

OMG 2 is the highest for an Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office since Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar has an extended appearance in the film but his presence has been instrumental for the film to reach out to a wider set of audience, apart from the fact that OMG is quite a popular movie franchise in itself. In due course of time, it may enter the Rs 200 crore gross worldwide club. After 2 weeks, the total stands at around Rs 170 crores gross.

 

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day

 India Nett Collections
1 Rs 9.25 crores
2 Rs 13.75 crores
3 Rs 16.50 crores
4 Rs 10.50 crores
5 Rs 17 crores
6 Rs 7 crores
7 Rs 5.25 crores
8 Rs 5.50 crores
9 Rs 10 crores
10 Rs 11.75 crores
11 Rs 3.40 crores
12 Rs 3.10 crores
13 Rs 2.75 crores
14 Rs 2.50 crores
Total Rs 118.25 crores nett in 14 days

Day

Advertisement

 

Watch the OMG 2 trailer

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

 

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Varun Dhawan lauds Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer; deletes post later

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani
Rishil Jogani
Writer

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!