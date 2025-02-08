Padmaavat Re-Release Box Office: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh starrer fails to impress due to subdued interest among moviegoers

Padmaavat caused quite a stir on the Internet during the original run seven years ago. Helmed by none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the historical period drama was a highly anticipated movie of the year. The 2018 magnum opus starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Despite its controversy and protests before the release, it emerged as a blockbuster back then. But this time, Padmaavat re-release has failed to impress with subdued interest of the audiences.

Padmaavat Loses Its Charm In Re-release

Backed by Bhansali Productions, Padmaavat opened with a lukewarm response on the first day of its re-release. A day after its opening, the magnum opus faced two new movies, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa along with two theatrical comebacks, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar on February 7.

Despite the makers promoting the film extensively on social media, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor-starrer hasn't been able to perform well in this flooded marketplace.

Have Cinegoers Moved On From Padmaavat?

The underwhelming box office performance of Padmaavat re-release is signalling that the audiences have moved on. Cinegoers aren't showing much interest to the 2018 historical period drama. The only re-release that seems to have currently scoring well is Sanam Teri Kasam.

The makers deciding to bring Padmaavat to the big screens again doesn't seem a smart choice as moviegoers aren't keen to watch it in theaters this time. They are more inclined towards other releases. It's not that the audiences aren't in the mood to watch movies with historical themes. This is to note that there is already a high anticipation for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical action film, Chhaava.

Padmaavat In Theaters

