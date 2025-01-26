Box Office: With Sky Force gaining momentum, Bollywood gears up for Deva, Badass Ravikumar and Chhaava

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has picked up well at the box office. The movie is expected to change the tides and sail through a successful theatrical run. Here's discussing what's next for Bollywood!

All eyes on Shahid Kapoor's cop action drama Deva

After Sky Force, Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, is ready to blow up the box office. The neo-noir investigative cop action drama is expected to do well commercially and entertain the audience with quality content.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is slated to hit the cinemas on January 31st. The movie has succeeded in generating enough buzz around its release with its promotional assets. The teaser, trailer, posters, and songs have worked really well on social media to drive the audience crazy. However, the movie will have to prove its worth with its content on the day of release.

If Deva succeeds in receiving superlative word-of-mouth, it can do wonders for Shahid Kapoor at the box office.

Bollywood gears up for Badass Ravikumar and Chhava In February 2025

Surprisingly, Badass Ravikumar has generated a solid buzz and curiosity around its release with its over-the-top dialogue-baazi in the trailer and colorful vibe in the songs. Starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead, the spoof drama is expected to do well at the box office.

The dialogues are going viral while songs are driving the audience crazy on social media. Further, meme pages are taking the hype to a new level. Badass Ravikumar has the merit to surprise the audience with its release on February 7th. If all goes well, the movie will post an impressive opening and sail through a successful theatrical run. Ironically, the film is releasing alongside the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar in India.

One week after Badass Ravikumar, it will be Chhaava's turn to spin the wheel. The Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer is among the much-awaited releases of 2025. The period drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is expected to storm the box office and impress the audience with its content.

If the movie succeeds in receiving audience love, the sky will be the limit for its box office performance.

Which one excites you the most?

