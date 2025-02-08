Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 2 Trends: Harshvardhan-Mawra movie is set for a verdict-changing run

Sanam Teri Kasam, which made us cry back in 2016, has returned to the cinemas after nine years. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama enjoys its fan base among cinephiles, especially, those who like watching emotional love stories on the screens. Sanam Teri Kasam has completed two days of its re-release at the box office. It is set for a verdict-changing theatrical run this time.

Sanam Teri Kasam Continues Excellent Run; Most Preferred Movie Of The Week

Co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam brought a surprising Rs 4 crore plus opening on the first day of its release. On Day 2, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is continuing its excellent theatrical run. The romantic drama is easily the most preferred movie of the opening weekend and would remain so throughout the first week.

Can Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Change Its Box Office Verdict?

Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 8 crore net in India during its original theatrical release. The 2016 tragic romance was a box office bomb back then. While it has had a flop tag for over a decade, Harshvardhan Rane's film is expected to have its updated verdict as hit. The blockbuster performance of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release will be credited to its changed fate.

The lifetime business of Sanam Teri Kasam could be above Rs 20 crore this time, provided it maintains its phenomenal hold at the box office. The 2016 movie is facing competition with Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Interstellar re-release.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam is mostly cherished for its on-screen chemistry between the actors, gut-wrenching scenes, and popular soundtrack which has made it a cult classic movie over the years.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.