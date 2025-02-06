Padmaavat Re-Release Day 1 Box Office: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period-drama seizes to impress; Nets only Rs 10 lakh

Seven years later, Padmaavat has set its foot in cinemas again. Originally released in 2018, the historical drama was headlined by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the magnum opus was based on epic poem of the same name penned by Indian Sufi poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Padmaavat has opened with a slow beginning in its theatrical re-run at the box office.

Padmaavat Re-release Opens With Slow Start; Earns Rs 10 Lakh On Day 1

Backed by Bhansali Productions, Padmaavat hasn't been able to impress on the opening day of its re-release at the box office. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer collected mere Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. The first day business of the 2018 film in its original run was way better than what it has earned in its re-release. Padmaavat opened with an oustanding revenue of Rs 18.25 crore back then.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 10 lakh

Can Padmaavat Touch The Rs 300 Crore Mark Net In India?

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat earned a lifetime business of Rs 282.25 crore net in India during its original release. It grossed Rs 361 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 545 crore in global markets. Now, Padmaavat should be able to touch Rs 300 crore mark net during its re-run. However, going by its underwhelming start, it can't be predicted if the Bhansali directorial would achieve this feat.

Padmaavat was a solo release during its original theatrical run. However, this time, it has several competitors at the box office. Currently, it is locking horns with Sky Force and Deva. The 2018 blockbuster movie would be at loggerheads with Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Interstellar. The magnum opus is also facing the theatrical comeback of Sanam Teri Kasam, starting from tomorrow.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 215 crore, Padmaavat is one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. While Deepika Padukone played the role of Rani Padmaavati, Shahid Kapoor was cast as Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Ranveer Singh essayed the antagonist, Sultan Allauddin Khilji.

