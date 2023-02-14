Pathaan Valentine's Day Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's spy film finds love as it grows by 25 percent on day 21

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, saw growth in collections on account of Valentine's Day. Despite being an action film, the film found a lot of love on the day of love as it grew in numbers by around 25 percent vis-à-vis the previous day. In an ideal case, the film would see a drop of around 10-15 percent of the preceding day but here the film has grown, indicating a realised growth of 35 to 40 percent. The film is on course to do Rs. 4.95 to Rs 5.25 crores on day 21, to take the domestic Hindi language total to Rs 478 crores and the domestic all languages total to Rs 495.40 crores.

Pathaan Chases Baahubali 2 To Become The Highest Grossing Indian Film For the Hindi Nett Version In India

Pathaan is trending very well at the box office even in its third week. After a third weekend of Rs. 28.75 crores in Hindi, the film has now added another Rs 9 crores in two days. In all probability, the third extended week will close at a little less than Rs 45 crores, which is higher than the next best Hindi film post pandemic, Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 after week 3 added over Rs 40 crores and all Pathaan would need after week 3 is around Rs 15.50 crores in Hindi to cross Rs 500 crores mark and another Rs 10 crores to cross the Hindi nett of Baahubali 2 to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi version film in the country. Pathaan will be hitting the Rs 500 crore nett India mark (all languages) in the next couple of days. It is to be noted that the worldwide Hindi gross of Pathaan is the highest gross collections recorded by an Indian film in a single language.

Pathaan Is The Fifth Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide

The worldwide gross collections of Pathaan are sitting at a pretty over Rs 960 crores after 21 days and it will be hitting the Rs 1000 crores gross mark in due course, although it must hold steadily for a couple of more weeks to ensure that. It is currently the fifth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, only behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 and if only traditional markets are accounted, Pathaan secures the fourth spot, behind Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. For a film not touted as a Pan-Indian film, these numbers are very pleasing. You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.

