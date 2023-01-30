Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan obliterates overseas opening records with $26 million weekend

There are simply no words to describe what Pathaan has done in the last five days overseas. Generally, when writing such weekend reports, I would go on describing how a certain market or two has done strong numbers or broken some records, but here every market is doing strong numbers and every market has seen records broken, so where to go in detail and what to leave? Pathaan basically holds the opening weekend record in almost every market Bollywood film release, whether it is in Asia or Europe or Oceania or America. There may be some small market that may have missed it, if it did, it doesn’t really matter. The weekend saw many records being renewed by the film, my colleague Himesh has compiled 100 of them in his report .

Pathaan has concluded its epic weekend overseas with $26.40 million (Rs. 215 crores). These are numbers for five days, when the conventional weekend frame i.e Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere is considered, the weekend comes at $19.20 million, beating Padmaavat ’s $10.80 million for the first-weekend record. Remember, this was a mid-week release, with no release in a big market like Pakistan, a much stronger dollar and yet Pathaan has nearly doubled the previous record.

The numbers in India are obviously huge in nominal terms due to inflation and taxation changes, but in real terms, we have seen them in past, so one can make some sense of those but what is happening overseas is simply unfathomable and never seen before.

To list the major markets, the North American weekend record was $4.43 million for Padmaavat, and now it's with Pathaan at $6.90 million. UAE/GCC record was with Sultan at $3.95 million, now its $5.50 million. United Kingdom was £885K by Dhoom 3, now its £1.41 million. You name it. A market like Germany has put in nearly $600K in five days, which is nearly three times the previous full run ceiling. Malaysia has gone to $500K, more than tripling the previous weekend's record. A market like Indonesia has gone over $200K for the weekend.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pathaan is as follows:

Americas - $9,600,000

United States - $6,600,000

Canada - $2,900,000

Central America - $100,000

Asia/Oceania - $4,100,000

Australia - $1,960,000

Malaysia - $500,000

New Zealand - $450,000

Nepal - $420,000

Singapore - $330,000

Indonesia - $220,000

Rest - $220,000

Middle East - $8,225,000

UAE - $4,700,000

GCC - $2,200,000

Saudi Arabia - $1,325,000

Europe - $4,165,000

United Kingdom - $2,410,000

Germany - $590,000

Nordics - $275,000

France - $200,000

Netherlands - $190,000

Rest of Europe - $500,000

Africa - $300,000

Total - $26,400,000

The biggest overseas grossers list of Bollywood is dominated by films which did well in China. In the traditional set of markets, the biggest grosser is Dangal at $30.70 million. Pathaan stands just $4 million away from topping that, which should be done by Wednesday if not on Tuesday itself. After that, the question is how high can it go. $40 million is locked at this point, $45 million also seems doable. In fact, if the film performs like the big openers in the past have, one can’t rule out a $50 million final.