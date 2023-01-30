Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan obliterates overseas opening records with $26 million weekend
Pathaan has concluded its epic weekend overseas with $26.40 million (Rs. 215 crores). These are numbers for five days, when the conventional weekend frame i.e Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere is considered, the weekend comes at $19.20 million, beating Padmaavat’s $10.80 million for the first-weekend record. Remember, this was a mid-week release, with no release in a big market like Pakistan, a much stronger dollar and yet Pathaan has nearly doubled the previous record.
There are simply no words to describe what Pathaan has done in the last five days overseas. Generally, when writing such weekend reports, I would go on describing how a certain market or two has done strong numbers or broken some records, but here every market is doing strong numbers and every market has seen records broken, so where to go in detail and what to leave? Pathaan basically holds the opening weekend record in almost every market Bollywood film release, whether it is in Asia or Europe or Oceania or America. There may be some small market that may have missed it, if it did, it doesn’t really matter. The weekend saw many records being renewed by the film, my colleague Himesh has compiled 100 of them in his report.
The numbers in India are obviously huge in nominal terms due to inflation and taxation changes, but in real terms, we have seen them in past, so one can make some sense of those but what is happening overseas is simply unfathomable and never seen before.
To list the major markets, the North American weekend record was $4.43 million for Padmaavat, and now it's with Pathaan at $6.90 million. UAE/GCC record was with Sultan at $3.95 million, now its $5.50 million. United Kingdom was £885K by Dhoom 3, now its £1.41 million. You name it. A market like Germany has put in nearly $600K in five days, which is nearly three times the previous full run ceiling. Malaysia has gone to $500K, more than tripling the previous weekend's record. A market like Indonesia has gone over $200K for the weekend.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pathaan is as follows:
Americas - $9,600,000
United States - $6,600,000
Canada - $2,900,000
Central America - $100,000
Asia/Oceania - $4,100,000
Australia - $1,960,000
Malaysia - $500,000
New Zealand - $450,000
Nepal - $420,000
Singapore - $330,000
Indonesia - $220,000
Rest - $220,000
Middle East - $8,225,000
UAE - $4,700,000
GCC - $2,200,000
Saudi Arabia - $1,325,000
Europe - $4,165,000
United Kingdom - $2,410,000
Germany - $590,000
Nordics - $275,000
France - $200,000
Netherlands - $190,000
Rest of Europe - $500,000
Africa - $300,000
Total - $26,400,000
The biggest overseas grossers list of Bollywood is dominated by films which did well in China. In the traditional set of markets, the biggest grosser is Dangal at $30.70 million. Pathaan stands just $4 million away from topping that, which should be done by Wednesday if not on Tuesday itself. After that, the question is how high can it go. $40 million is locked at this point, $45 million also seems doable. In fact, if the film performs like the big openers in the past have, one can’t rule out a $50 million final.
