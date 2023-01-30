BAAD-SHAH RUKH KHAN is BACK – Pathaan annihilates the global box office with over 100 records in 5 days

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is headed for a 500 crore plus finish in India and a $40 million plus finish in the international belts. It’s an All Time Blockbuster. Detailed box office report

Written by Himesh Mankad   |  Published on Jan 30, 2023   |  04:00 PM IST  |  821
BAAD-SHAH RUKH KHAN is BACK – Pathaan annihilates the global box office with over 100 records in 5 days
BAAD-SHAH RUKH KHAN is BACK – Pathaan annihilates the global box office with over 100 records in 5 days

With the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved why he deserves the tag of Bollywood Baadshah. Through its 5-day run at the box office, Pathaan has collected Rs 280 crore at the domestic box office and approximately Rs 540 crore on the worldwide front. Right from the biggest opening to the biggest opening weekend and the biggest single day collection – Shah Rukh Khan set new benchmarks all across and should ideally be called Baad-Shah Rukh Khan from hereon by one and all as the records set are here to stay for a long time.

Pathaan is the fastest to enter Rs 500 crore club

With Pathaan, the box office records have come down left right and centre – be it in India or abroad. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, Rs 200 crore club, Rs 300 crore club, Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club at the global box office. The film has literally annihilated the box office across the globe and by the end of it’s run, every single box office record for an original Hindi film will be under the name of Pathaan – right from opening day to lifetime.

Pathaan already has 100 + major records registered by itself and there are many more to follow. The Monday trends are again historic and the film is looking to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the-domestic box office in a span of just 6 days. All the records have come in the non-festive period and this makes the achievement even more special. Pathaan has also brought back the ailing single screens back to life and also reignited the spark in some of the stagnant belts in international markets like UK. Pathaan is headed for a 500 crore plus finish in India and a $40 million plus finish in the international belts. It’s an All Time Blockbuster!

Here’s a look at 100 records created by Pathaan for a Bollywood Film:

  1. Biggest Non-Holiday Opening Day of All Time – Rs. 55 crores (Wednesday)
  2. Biggest Opening Day of All Time - Rs. 55 crores (Wednesday)
  3. Biggest Single Day of All Time – Rs. 68 crores (Thursday)
  4. Biggest Second Day of All Time – Rs. 68 crores
  5. Biggest Holiday Collection of All Time – Rs. 68 crores (Republic Day)
  6. Biggest Saturday Collection of All Time – Rs. 51.50 crores
  7. Biggest Sunday Collection of All Time – Rs. 62 crores
  8. First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on two consecutive days
  9. First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on three days
  10. First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on four days
  11. First Film to do Rs. 60 crore in single day
  12. First Film to do Rs. 65 crore in a single day
  13. First Bollywood Film to do Rs. 70 crore in single day (All Languages)
  14. Fastest to cross Rs. 100 crores in India – 2 days
  15. Fastest to cross Rs. 150 crores in India – 3 days
  16. Fastest to cross Rs. 200 crores in India – 4 days
  17. Fastest to cross Rs. 250 crores in India – 5 days
  18. First film clock 3-day opening weekend of Rs. 150 crore
  19. Biggest Opening Weekend
  20. Biggest 5-day Opening Weekend
  21. Sets the biggest day record in every circuit of India
  22. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Kerala
  23. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Assam
  24. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Odisha
  25. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 2 crore day in Bihar
  26. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 2 crore day in Central India
  27. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 4 crore day in West Bengal
  28. First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 4 crores and Rs. 5 crore day in Andhra Pradesh & Nizam (Hindi)
  29. Biggest single day total in PVR
  30. Biggest single day total in Inox
  31. Biggest single day total in Cinepolis
  32. Biggest single day total in the national multiplex chains
  33. Biggest opening weekend in national chains
  34. Biggest extended weekend in national chains
  35. Biggest Grosser of Shah Rukh Khan
  36. Biggest Grosser of John Abraham
  37. Biggest Opening Day in Overseas
  38. First film to score $4 million plus opening day in Overseas
  39. First film to cross $5 million single day in Overseas
  40. First film to cross $6 million single day in Overseas
  41. Fastest to hit $10 Million in Overseas – 3 days
  42. Fastest to hit $15 Million in Overseas – 4 days
  43. Fastest to hit $20 Million in Overseas – 4 days
  44. Fastest to hit $25 Million in Overseas – 5 days
  45. Biggest Opening Weekend in Overseas - $19.50 million approx
  46. Biggest Extended Weekend in Overseas - $26.50 million approx
  47. First film to clock worldwide opening day of Rs. 100 crore
  48. First Film to score Rs. 100 crores worldwide on two consecutive days – Twice (WED & THU and SAT & SUN)
  49. Most days above Rs. 100 crores worldwide – 4 days
  50. Fastest to cross Rs. 100 crores at the worldwide box office – 1 day
  51. Fastest to hit Rs. 200 crore at worldwide box office – 2 days
  52. Fastest to hit Rs. 250 crore at worldwide box office – 3 days
  53. Fastest to hit Rs. 300 crore at the worldwide box office – 3 days
  54. Fastest to hit Rs. 350 crore at the worldwide box office – 4 days
  55. Fastest to hit Rs. 400 crore at th e worldwide box office – 4 days
  56. Fastest to hit Rs. 450 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days
  57. Fastest to hit Rs. 500 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days
  58. Fastest to hit Rs. 550 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days
  59. Biggest Worldwide Opening Day – Rs. 109 crores
  60. Biggest Worldwide Opening Weekend – Rs. 360 crores
  61. Biggest Worldwide Single Day – Rs. 120 crores (Saturday and Sunday)
  62. Biggest Worldwide Second Day – Rs. 119 crores
  63. First Indian Film to top North America Box Office – 25th Jan, 2023
  64. First Indian film to top United Kingdom Box Office – 25th & 26th Jan, 2023
  65. First Indian Film to top Saudi Arabia Box Office
  66. First Indian film to reach #2 at German box office
  67. First $1 Million Grosser of Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia
  68. Biggest Opening Day in UAE-GCC
  69. Biggest Opening Weekend in UAE-GCC
  70. First $4 Million Opening Weekend in UAE/GCC
  71. First $5 Million Opening Weekend in UAE/GCC
  72. First 100K day admissions in UAE – 28th Jan, 2023
  73. Biggest Opening Day in Australia
  74. Biggest Single Day in Australia
  75. First Bollywood film to cross A$600K in single day in Australia
  76. Biggest Opening Weekend in Australia
  77. Biggest Opening Day in Germany
  78. Biggest Single Day in Germany
  79. Biggest Opening Weekend in Germany
  80. Biggest Grosser of All Time in Germany for Hindi language film
  81. Biggest Opening Day in UK
  82. Biggest Single Day in UK
  83. Biggest Opening Weekend in UK
  84. First Single Day GBP 400K in UK – 28th Jan, 2023
  85. First Single Day GBP 500K in UK – 28th Jan, 2023
  86. Biggest opening day for Bollywood in USA/CAN
  87. Biggest single day for Bollywood in USA/CAN
  88. Biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in USA
  89. First 200K single day admission in USA/CAN – 28th Jan, 2023
  90. Biggest single day admission in USA/CAN for an Indian film
  91. First Bollywood film to cross $2 million single day in USA/CAN
  92. First Bollywood film to cross $2.50 million single day in USA/CAN
  93. Biggest Opening Day for Bollywood in Malaysia
  94. Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood in Malaysia
  95. Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood in Singapore
  96. Biggest Opening Day in New Zealand
  97. Biggest Single Day in New Zealand
  98. Biggest Opening Weekend in New Zealand
  99. First Indian film to cross $200K in Weekend in Indonesia
  100. Biggest opening day and weekend in Nepal, Sweden, Finland, Russia/CIS, Austria and many other smaller markets.

Note: There might be some more records created by Pathaan in India and Overseas, and we might have missed them due to lack of clarity on exact data points. But it’s safe to say that all the major weekend records now rest with Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer packs a Rs. 550 crore global punch

About The Author
Himesh Mankad
Himesh Mankad
Journalist

Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with ex...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!