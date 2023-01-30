BAAD-SHAH RUKH KHAN is BACK – Pathaan annihilates the global box office with over 100 records in 5 days

With the release of Pathaan , Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved why he deserves the tag of Bollywood Baadshah. Through its 5-day run at the box office, Pathaan has collected Rs 280 crore at the domestic box office and approximately Rs 540 crore on the worldwide front. Right from the biggest opening to the biggest opening weekend and the biggest single day collection – Shah Rukh Khan set new benchmarks all across and should ideally be called Baad-Shah Rukh Khan from hereon by one and all as the records set are here to stay for a long time.

With Pathaan, the box office records have come down left right and centre – be it in India or abroad. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, Rs 200 crore club, Rs 300 crore club, Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club at the global box office. The film has literally annihilated the box office across the globe and by the end of it’s run, every single box office record for an original Hindi film will be under the name of Pathaan – right from opening day to lifetime.

Pathaan already has 100 + major records registered by itself and there are many more to follow. The Monday trends are again historic and the film is looking to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the-domestic box office in a span of just 6 days. All the records have come in the non-festive period and this makes the achievement even more special. Pathaan has also brought back the ailing single screens back to life and also reignited the spark in some of the stagnant belts in international markets like UK. Pathaan is headed for a 500 crore plus finish in India and a $40 million plus finish in the international belts. It’s an All Time Blockbuster!

Here’s a look at 100 records created by Pathaan for a Bollywood Film:

Biggest Non-Holiday Opening Day of All Time – Rs. 55 crores (Wednesday) Biggest Opening Day of All Time - Rs. 55 crores (Wednesday) Biggest Single Day of All Time – Rs. 68 crores (Thursday) Biggest Second Day of All Time – Rs. 68 crores Biggest Holiday Collection of All Time – Rs. 68 crores (Republic Day) Biggest Saturday Collection of All Time – Rs. 51.50 crores Biggest Sunday Collection of All Time – Rs. 62 crores First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on two consecutive days First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on three days First Film to do Rs. 50 crore on four days First Film to do Rs. 60 crore in single day First Film to do Rs. 65 crore in a single day First Bollywood Film to do Rs. 70 crore in single day (All Languages) Fastest to cross Rs. 100 crores in India – 2 days Fastest to cross Rs. 150 crores in India – 3 days Fastest to cross Rs. 200 crores in India – 4 days Fastest to cross Rs. 250 crores in India – 5 days First film clock 3-day opening weekend of Rs. 150 crore Biggest Opening Weekend Biggest 5-day Opening Weekend Sets the biggest day record in every circuit of India First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Kerala First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Assam First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 1 crore day in Odisha First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 2 crore day in Bihar First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 2 crore day in Central India First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 4 crore day in West Bengal First Bollywood film to score a Rs. 4 crores and Rs. 5 crore day in Andhra Pradesh & Nizam (Hindi) Biggest single day total in PVR Biggest single day total in Inox Biggest single day total in Cinepolis Biggest single day total in the national multiplex chains Biggest opening weekend in national chains Biggest extended weekend in national chains Biggest Grosser of Shah Rukh Khan Biggest Grosser of John Abraham Biggest Opening Day in Overseas First film to score $4 million plus opening day in Overseas First film to cross $5 million single day in Overseas First film to cross $6 million single day in Overseas Fastest to hit $10 Million in Overseas – 3 days Fastest to hit $15 Million in Overseas – 4 days Fastest to hit $20 Million in Overseas – 4 days Fastest to hit $25 Million in Overseas – 5 days Biggest Opening Weekend in Overseas - $19.50 million approx Biggest Extended Weekend in Overseas - $26.50 million approx First film to clock worldwide opening day of Rs. 100 crore First Film to score Rs. 100 crores worldwide on two consecutive days – Twice (WED & THU and SAT & SUN) Most days above Rs. 100 crores worldwide – 4 days Fastest to cross Rs. 100 crores at the worldwide box office – 1 day Fastest to hit Rs. 200 crore at worldwide box office – 2 days Fastest to hit Rs. 250 crore at worldwide box office – 3 days Fastest to hit Rs. 300 crore at the worldwide box office – 3 days Fastest to hit Rs. 350 crore at the worldwide box office – 4 days Fastest to hit Rs. 400 crore at th e worldwide box office – 4 days Fastest to hit Rs. 450 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days Fastest to hit Rs. 500 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days Fastest to hit Rs. 550 crore at the worldwide box office – 5 days Biggest Worldwide Opening Day – Rs. 109 crores Biggest Worldwide Opening Weekend – Rs. 360 crores Biggest Worldwide Single Day – Rs. 120 crores (Saturday and Sunday) Biggest Worldwide Second Day – Rs. 119 crores First Indian Film to top North America Box Office – 25th Jan, 2023 First Indian film to top United Kingdom Box Office – 25th & 26th Jan, 2023 First Indian Film to top Saudi Arabia Box Office First Indian film to reach #2 at German box office First $1 Million Grosser of Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia Biggest Opening Day in UAE-GCC Biggest Opening Weekend in UAE-GCC First $4 Million Opening Weekend in UAE/GCC First $5 Million Opening Weekend in UAE/GCC First 100K day admissions in UAE – 28th Jan, 2023 Biggest Opening Day in Australia Biggest Single Day in Australia First Bollywood film to cross A$600K in single day in Australia Biggest Opening Weekend in Australia Biggest Opening Day in Germany Biggest Single Day in Germany Biggest Opening Weekend in Germany Biggest Grosser of All Time in Germany for Hindi language film Biggest Opening Day in UK Biggest Single Day in UK Biggest Opening Weekend in UK First Single Day GBP 400K in UK – 28th Jan, 2023 First Single Day GBP 500K in UK – 28th Jan, 2023 Biggest opening day for Bollywood in USA/CAN Biggest single day for Bollywood in USA/CAN Biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in USA First 200K single day admission in USA/CAN – 28th Jan, 2023 Biggest single day admission in USA/CAN for an Indian film First Bollywood film to cross $2 million single day in USA/CAN First Bollywood film to cross $2.50 million single day in USA/CAN Biggest Opening Day for Bollywood in Malaysia Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood in Malaysia Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood in Singapore Biggest Opening Day in New Zealand Biggest Single Day in New Zealand Biggest Opening Weekend in New Zealand First Indian film to cross $200K in Weekend in Indonesia Biggest opening day and weekend in Nepal, Sweden, Finland, Russia/CIS, Austria and many other smaller markets.

Note: There might be some more records created by Pathaan in India and Overseas, and we might have missed them due to lack of clarity on exact data points. But it’s safe to say that all the major weekend records now rest with Pathaan.