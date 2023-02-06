Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears $40 million Overseas after second weekend
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan amassed $7.80 million overseas in its second weekend, which puts the total just under $40 million through Sunday.
Pathaan amassed $7.80 million overseas in its second weekend, which puts the total just under $40 million through Sunday. The second-weekend numbers of the film are similar to that of the first-weekend toppers like Dangal, Dilwale, Sultan, etc. That goes on to show the magnitude of the film’s performance at the overseas box office. The film had already become the biggest grosser in the traditional overseas market last week and is now heading for a final number of around $50 million.
Earlier this weekend, the film emerged as the highest-grossing film in all four main markets for Bollywood, a feat last achieved by Dhoom 3 in 2013. We have seen films which do record business in one or two markets and those were enough to take them over $20 million and place them among top grossers. The top grossers list was getting cluttered in this $20 million range, which was first achieved a decade ago. In the case of Pathaan, however, it is every market that is firing and it's as if Shah Rukh Khan is flexing his overseas clout, showing the potential out there.
It's not just the bigger markets but even the smaller ones that are setting new benchmarks. Like, Germany for instance, is nearing $1 million which is simply unfathomable with the previous best being around $300K. Similarly, there is Malaysia, granted Dilwale did $3.50 million plus a few years back, but that was sort of a one-off, as the market remained around $200-300K after that. Pathaan has gone over $700K after the second weekend and may go on to hit $1 million.
Then there is the United Kingdom, which was once the biggest overseas market for Bollywood films, went down in the last decade, but is back with massive numbers again for Pathaan. The total through Sunday in the UK is GBP 3.35 million, which is the first time a film has gone over GBP 3 million and Pathaan is certain to go over GBP 4 million as well.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below. Some of these numbers are estimated while others are actuals. Actuals will be updated as they come.
Americas - $14,475,000
United States - $9,550,000
Canada - $4,700,000
Rest of America - $225,000
Asia/Oceania - $6,200,000
Australia - $2,850,000
New Zealand - $775,000
Malaysia - $725,000
Nepal - $700,000
Singapore - $475,000
Indonesia - $325,000
Rest - $350,000
Middle East and Africa - $12,425,000
UAE - $7,050,000
GCC - $3,000,000
Saudi Arabia - $1,700,000
Africa and Rest of M.E. - $675,000
Europe - $6,700,000
United Kingdom - $4,100,000
Germany - $875,000
Nordics - $450,000
Netherlands - $325,000
France - $300,000
Rest of Europe - $650,000
Total - $39,800,000
