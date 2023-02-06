Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears $40 million Overseas after second weekend

Pathaan amassed $7.80 million overseas in its second weekend, which puts the total just under $40 million through Sunday. The second-weekend numbers of the film are similar to that of the first-weekend toppers like Dangal, Dilwale, Sultan, etc. That goes on to show the magnitude of the film’s performance at the overseas box office. The film had already become the biggest grosser in the traditional overseas market last week and is now heading for a final number of around $50 million.

Earlier this weekend, the film emerged as the highest-grossing film in all four main markets for Bollywood, a feat last achieved by Dhoom 3 in 2013. We have seen films which do record business in one or two markets and those were enough to take them over $20 million and place them among top grossers. The top grossers list was getting cluttered in this $20 million range, which was first achieved a decade ago. In the case of Pathaan, however, it is every market that is firing and it's as if Shah Rukh Khan is flexing his overseas clout, showing the potential out there.