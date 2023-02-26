Pathaan Fifth Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led spy drama enters Rs 500 crore club for its Hindi version

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, had yet another phenomenal day at the box office as it grew by around 70 percent from its fifth Friday. Not just that the growth percentage is highest among competing releases, but the footfalls of the film on its fifth Saturday are higher than this week's release, Selfiee. Pathaan crossed the magical Rs 500 crores nett Hindi figure earlier today and the road is clear for it to soon become the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version, beating Baahubali 2's nett collections.

Pathaan Systematically Dismantles The Hate Brigade That Tried To Spread Negativity

Pathaan has trended supremely, despite exhausting a lot of its potential in the first week. The film maintained a strong hold and it managed a double digit fourth week, a feat which only a dozen films in the past have managed, all of which had lower initials than the film in question. Pathaan's victory is a massive one because it has been able to systematically dismantle the entire hate brigade that was expecting the film to fail, courtesy the negative campaigns that try to spread false narratives. The film has sold over 3 crore tickets in India and that is a humongous feat considering the post pandemic scenario where tickets are hard to sell. Not to ignore that the ticket prices are also high, making movie going a luxury for most.

Pathaan Still Has A Significant Prospective Audience That Is Yet To Watch The Film The film will retain screens for a few more weeks. The exhibition potential in the country is enough to let the film sustain longer. The footfalls that the film is generating in weekend 5 indicates that a substantial amount of people, that count as the prospective audiences, are yet to watch the film. The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:- Day 1 - Rs 55 cr Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr Day 20 - Rs 4 cr Day 21 - Rs 5.40 cr Day 22 - Rs 3.50 cr Day 23 - Rs 3.20 cr Day 24 - Rs 2.20 cr Day 25 - Rs 3.25 cr Day 26 - Rs 4.10 cr Day 27 - Rs 1.20 cr Day 28 - Rs 1.10 cr Day 29 - Rs 1.05 cr Day 30 - Rs 95 L Day 31 - Rs 1 cr Day 32 - Rs 1.70 cr Total = Rs. 501.65 cr nett Hindi after 32 Days (Rs 519.70 cr nett including dubbed versions) You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.

ALSO READ: Pathaan enters 500-crore club: Ecstatic Siddharth Anand says 'Never in my dreams did I imagine...'