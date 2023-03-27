Pathaan Final Worldwide Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led actioner's record breaking run to end at Rs 1055 crores

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is at the business end of it's theatrical run. The film has had a dream run at the box office, grossing over Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office. Pathaan will add a couple of more crores to its existing tally and these numbers are coming after its digital premiere, indicating that those who want to watch the film in theatres are watching it in theatres as well.

Pathaan Has Had A Historic Theatrical Journey

In its triumphant theatrical journey, Pathaan became the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language in India, amassing a total collection of around Rs 522 crores nett. It also became the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India, collecting Rs 540 crores nett in all its languages. The gross India collections in all languages stand at around Rs 654 crores and that makes it the fourth highest grossing Indian film in India, only behind Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR.

Pathaan Is The Highest Grossing Indian Film For The First Phase, Internationally

The overseas collections look very pretty at around 48.50 million dollars, amounting to around Rs 400 crores gross. This is the highest an Indian film has earned internationally for its first phase. The overseas numbers are a record for Hindi films in all traditional international markets. In North America, Pathaan is the second highest grossing Indian film only behind Baahubali 2, but in terms of number of ticket sales, it comfortably edges past it. Perhaps the greatest achievement of Pathaan is the fact that it is the highest grossing Indian film for a single language, earning more than Rs 1030 crores from its Hindi version alone. The second best is Baahubali 2's Hindi version that did around Rs 800 crores worldwide.

The Extent Of Pathaan's Success Will Be Known Based On How Upcoming Hindi Films Perform

The film, in its lifetime run, will have sold over 3.25 crore movie tickets in India and that's quite an achievement in the post-Covid world where audiences have become very vigilant about their movie choices. Pathaan's achievement will truly be known when more films release this year. Since Pathaan, the Hindi Film Industry hasn't had a single clean-hit film. As far as successful films go, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway are both successful films at the box office, although that's not really enough for them to get a clean-hit tag.

The Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Pathaan Are As Follows:

Hindi Nett - Rs 522 Crores (Rs 523 Crores Lifetime Expected)

India Nett - Rs 540 Crores (Rs 541 Crores Lifetime Expected)

India Gross - Rs 654 Crores (Rs 655 Crores Lifetime Expected)

Overseas Gross - Rs 398.5 Crores (Rs 400 Crores Expected)

Total - Rs 1052.50 Crores (Rs 1055 Crores Expected)

You can still watch Pathaan at a theatre near you or on its respective digital platform.

