Kantara box office collections: Rishab Shetty starrer is on unstoppable mode in Week Two
The extraordinary run of Kantara at the box office continues as the film is showing no signs of slowing down. The film grossed 4.50 crores on its second Wednesday, taking its total to 58.50 crores
Kantara is an unstoppable beast, continuing its extraordinary run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The film grossed Rs. 4.50 crores approx on its second Wednesday, taking its total box office collections to Rs. 58.50 crores approx, of which Rs. 56.25 crores have come from Karnataka. In six days of the second week, the film has grossed Rs. 32 crores approx, the full week number will be around Rs. 36 crores approx.
The film is operating at high volumes of business with minimal drops in daily collections, it's simply mind-boggling. The film had an excellent second Friday at the start of the second week and now all the weekdays so far have been higher than the second Friday. Generally, at times, we see such type of trending happening in the first week and it did in fact happened last week but here it has continued in the second week as well. The film is now not only beating KGF Chapter 2 in daily collections in Karnataka but beating them by a hefty 50 per cent margin.
Kantara is now the third highest grosser of the year in Karnataka after KGF 2 (Rs. 171.50 crores) and RRR (Rs. 86 crores), it will be crossing the latter in either the third week or fourth weekend. The way the film is going Rs. 100 crores plus seems like a very plausible target. For reaching the three-digit mark, the film needs to stay above Rs. 20 crores in the third week, which going by how weekdays are performing, shouldn't be a problem.
The dubbed versions of the film are releasing next week, with Hindi and Telugu versions slated for a Friday release while the Tamil version releases on Saturday. If the dubbed versions can have a fraction of the reception the film is having in Karnataka, it can post a huge all-India number.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.25 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 4.40 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 6.50 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 7.50 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 4.75 crores
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 4.60 crores
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 4.50 crores
Total - Rs. 58.50 crores
