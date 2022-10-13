Kantara box office collections: Rishab Shetty starrer is on unstoppable mode in Week Two

Kantara is an unstoppable beast, continuing its extraordinary run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The film grossed Rs. 4.50 crores approx on its second Wednesday, taking its total box office collections to Rs. 58.50 crores approx, of which Rs. 56.25 crores have come from Karnataka. In six days of the second week, the film has grossed Rs. 32 crores approx, the full week number will be around Rs. 36 crores approx.

The film is operating at high volumes of business with minimal drops in daily collections, it's simply mind-boggling. The film had an excellent second Friday at the start of the second week and now all the weekdays so far have been higher than the second Friday. Generally, at times, we see such type of trending happening in the first week and it did in fact happened last week but here it has continued in the second week as well. The film is now not only beating KGF Chapter 2 in daily collections in Karnataka but beating them by a hefty 50 per cent margin.