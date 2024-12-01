The most awaited feature film of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is finally arriving on the big screen on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The advance bookings for this Allu Arjun-led action entertainer opened to a bumper response on Saturday morning, as the tickets are being sold like hot cup-cakes all across the board. As on Sunday at 2 PM, the Hindi version Sukumar directorial has sold around 90,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and will soon hit the 1 lakh mark.

Celebrating the euphoria all across the board, the producers and distributors of Pushpa 2: The Rule have proposed “Pushpa Day” to the exhibition community all across the board, and most of them have agreed to the offer. According to sources in exhibition sector, the idea of Pushpa 2 is to allot all the shows at the property on all screens to Pushpa 2. “Every single show at every single territory will go to Pushpa 2, with no space for other releases. While the single screens and non-national chains in North India have agreed to this offer, the national chains and the cinema halls in South are still toying with the idea. However, 75 to 80 percent of the showcasing on the day of release i.e. December 5, will go to Pushpa 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that, North India’s iconic single screen, Gaiety Galaxy has gone a step ahead and allotted all the 6 screens to Pushpa 2, lending their support to the idea of “Pushpa Day”. “This is just the beginning of Pushpa Day celebrations. Await many properties to join the race, as the holdover releases might be left with minimal or no showcasing at a nationwide level. It’s a clean sweep and the same is happening based on the tremendous demand from cinema going audience. The Pushpa Day is invented as a mark of respect from team Pushpa to the audience, and the exhibition committee is also joining hands on the same,” the source added.

For those unaware, Pushpa 2 is the most awaited sequel of Indian Cinema in the present times and the hype is at another level, which reflects in the pre-sales too. The Pushpa Day factor will just add on to the hype, as the makers plan to go viral with the same once they get an on paper approval from the exhibition community.

