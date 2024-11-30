The advance bookings for what is touted to be the most awaited feature film of 2024 have begun, and as expected the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has taken a flying start in the pre-sales. The limited advance bookings opened on Saturday morning in the non-national chains, and early trends indicate a bumper opening for Pushpa 2 in the mass centres – be it single screens or multiplexes. The Allu Arjun led actioner has sold 1300 tickets in MovieMax chain in 2 and a half hours, which is a record for a feature film in the chain.

With this, it has emerged the fastest to clock 1000 tickets sales in MovieMax, going past previous record holder, Animal. The Sukumar directorial will be looking to see over 20,000 tickets in MovieMax, and probably even claim the number one spot by topping the previous record holder – Stree 2 (21,780 tickets). The film will be competing with Animal (18,600 tickets), and Jawan (17,500 tickets) in MovieMax.

The initial response in other non-national chains like Rajhans, MovieTime, Miraj is also promising and the film will be aiming to be in the top 3 of all time, and probably even hold an all time record. The national multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – opened a couple of hours back and there is movement in here too, which more or less locks a Rs 50 crore plus start for Pushpa 2: The Rule, and how much more is something we would know based on the movement through the coming 5 days. The target for Pushpa 2 is to sell over 5 lakh tickets in the national chain and lock the spot in the top 3 advance bookings of all time alongside the likes of Bahubali 2 (Hindi – 6.50 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets) and KGF (5.15 lakh tickets)

As far as Rajhans is concerned, Pushpa 2 will be aiming to be in the top 3 of all time alongside KGF 2 (32,386 tickets), Gadar 2 (29,974 tickets) and should ideally aim the #1 spot as Gujarat is often a key market for an action film like this. The pricing for Pushpa 2 in North India is at an all-time high by a margin, and this means that all records could come down crumbling on the opening day if the film scores footfalls marginally higher than the opening day of Stree 2, which opened in the North of Rs 52 crore.

Right now, the things look bright for Pushpa 2 for the first day, as the film could become a movement and see unheard results on the first day. There is a talk of paid previews on Wednesday night too from 9.30 PM, and we await more clarity on the decision soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates on Pushpa 2.

