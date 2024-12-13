Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Update: Allu Arjun's crime-drama crosses Rs 400 crore; Heading towards All Time Record

Pushpa 2: The Rule is emerging as a winner at the box office with its record-breaking business since its release. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, the hyped crime drama is setting the screens on fire while continuing to create mass hysteria among its fans. Pushpa 2 hasn't had major competition at the box office so far and it has benefitted the film to dominate the cinemas in domestic and global markets.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Enters The Rs 400 Crore Club In Nine Days; To Cross Rs 500 Crore

Released in multiple languages, Pushpa 2 is going strong in its Hindi version. Allu Arjun-starrer has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in Hindi markets. In nine days, it will have fetched around Rs 416 crore net in Hindi language. Pushpa 2's Hindi version is quickly inching towards Rs 500 crore.

Going by its strong trends, the Telugu film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj's wife, Srivalli, will reach the mark by coming Monday or Tuesday.

Read: Box Office: Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Dangal Week 1 All Time India Day-Wise Comparison

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) To Net Rs 700 Crore Finish; Eyeing All-Time Record

Notably, Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is all set to become the highest grossing Indian movie in Hindi language in our nation. The Sukumar directorial is expected to net Rs 700 crore by the end of its theatrical run for its Hindi language. If not Rs 700 crore, Rs 650 crore looks like a foregone conclusion unless the Christmas releases turn out to be very good.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Language So Far

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore 7 Rs 29 crore 8 Rs 25 crore 9 Rs 24 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 416 crore in nine days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer to remain number one pick in India by a margin, even in week 2