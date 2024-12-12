Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer to remain number one pick in India by a margin, even in week 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, hit the screens on December 5, 2024. Starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the mass action drama is witnessing a phenomenal hold at the box office over the weekdays. It is all set to rip the box office apart over the second weekend, with it being the top pick for Indian cinegoers by a big margin.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Continues To Lead The Show In Second Week

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule had a record-breaking opening of around Rs 750 crore worldwide in its extended opening weekend. With no major competition in the second week, the Allu Arjun-starrer will remain the first choice for the cinegoers in India. As we speak, it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is on course for a finish, perhaps in the vicinity of Rs 1500 crore and that is unbelievable for a mass movie with less family audience support.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi Version) Nears Rs 400 Crore

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule has fetched Rs 368 crore in seven days. Going by its strong trends, it will enter the Rs 400 crore mark, as early as its second Friday. North India is propelling the mass action drama to newer heights.

Based on the prebookings for the upcoming weekend, Pushpa 2 is likely to cross Rs 100 crore net in India in Weekend 2 across all versions. There is a slim chance that Rs 100 crore 2nd weekend may be breached by the Hindi version alone. If that happens, it will be an achievement to hype for many years to come.

Pushpa 2 To Compete With Miss You

Pushpa 2 has been enjoying its solo theatrical run since its release. Previously, it was supposed to lock horns with Miss You. The release date of the Siddharth-starrer was pushed to December 13. While the Allu Arjun-starrer will have a new competition in the form of Miss You, it isn't the kind of competition that would worry the makers of Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

