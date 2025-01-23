Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 50 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 25 lakh on 7th Thursday; to welcome new arrival Sky Force

50 days and counting, Pushpa 2 is still running in cinemas and needless to say, it has had great journey at the box office. The 2024 blockbuster created a mass hysteria with its arrival in theaters more than a month ago. The Telugu mass action drama, headlined by Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, has completed seven historic weeks of its release.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Slowly Inches Towards Target; Adds Rs 25 Lakh On Day 50

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 25 lakh on the 50th day of its release in Hindi markets. It brought its cume collection to Rs 737.8 crore in seven weeks. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film requires Rs 3 crore more to cross the target of Rs 740 crore which is expected to happen in the eight week.

The earnings of Pushpa 2 in the seventh week stood at Rs 3.55 crore. In the sixth and fifth weeks, the Telugu mass actioner fetched Rs 5.95 crore and Rs 17.3 crore respectively. Before this, the 2024 blockbuster minted Rs 49.25 crore, Rs 94.75 crore, Rs 178 crore, and Rs 389 crore in fourth, third, second, and the first weeks.

Pushpa 2's Earnings At The Hindi Box Office Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Friday Rs 60 lakh Seventh Saturday Rs 75 lakh Seventh Sunday Rs 90 lakh Seventh Monday Rs 40 lakh Seventh Tuesday Rs 35 lakh Seventh Wednesday Rs 30 lakh Seventh Thursday Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 737.8 crore in 50 days

With the upcoming releases of Sky Force and Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama on January 24, Pushpa 2 will go slower in the coming days.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 49 Box Office: Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster collects Rs 30 lakh on 7th Wednesday; targets Rs 740 crore finish