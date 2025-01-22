Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 49 Box Office: Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster collects Rs 30 lakh on 7th Wednesday; targets Rs 740 crore finish
Allu Arjun's All Time Blockbuster movie Pushpa 2 is all set to complete 50 days in cinemas tomorrow. Check out the box office details.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is still luring audiences in its 7th week. The mass actioner is all set to wind up its theatrical run very soon.
Pushpa 2 collects Rs 30 lakh on Day 49; targets Rs 740 crore finish
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the Allu Arjun starrer wreaked havoc at the box office with its superlative theatrical run. The movie stormed to Rs 389 crore in its extended opening week, followed by an impressive Rs 178 crore and Rs 94.75 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively.
It further collected Rs 49.25 crore, Rs 17.30 crore, and Rs 5.95 crore in the fourth to sixth weeks. Currently, it is running in its 7th week, which is expected to end at Rs 3.50 crore net in Hindi. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 30 lakh today on its Day 49. It will complete 50 days in cinemas tomorrow.
The total cumulative earnings of Pushpa 2 currently stand at Rs 737.55 crore net at the Hindi box office. With the arrival of Sky Force and Deva, it is expected to wrap up its theatrical run around Rs 740 crore net in a couple of days.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Earned At The Hindi Box Office So Far:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Week
|Rs 5.95 crore
|Seventh Friday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Seventh Saturday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Seventh Sunday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Seventh Monday
|Rs 40 lakh
|Seventh Tuesday
|Rs 35 lakh
|Seventh Wednesday
|Rs 30 lakh
|Total
|Rs 737.55 crore in 49 days
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
