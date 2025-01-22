Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 49 Box Office: Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster collects Rs 30 lakh on 7th Wednesday; targets Rs 740 crore finish

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is still luring audiences in its 7th week. The mass actioner is all set to wind up its theatrical run very soon.

Pushpa 2 collects Rs 30 lakh on Day 49; targets Rs 740 crore finish

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the Allu Arjun starrer wreaked havoc at the box office with its superlative theatrical run. The movie stormed to Rs 389 crore in its extended opening week, followed by an impressive Rs 178 crore and Rs 94.75 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively.

It further collected Rs 49.25 crore, Rs 17.30 crore, and Rs 5.95 crore in the fourth to sixth weeks. Currently, it is running in its 7th week, which is expected to end at Rs 3.50 crore net in Hindi. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 30 lakh today on its Day 49. It will complete 50 days in cinemas tomorrow.

The total cumulative earnings of Pushpa 2 currently stand at Rs 737.55 crore net at the Hindi box office. With the arrival of Sky Force and Deva, it is expected to wrap up its theatrical run around Rs 740 crore net in a couple of days.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Earned At The Hindi Box Office So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Friday Rs 60 lakh Seventh Saturday Rs 75 lakh Seventh Sunday Rs 90 lakh Seventh Monday Rs 40 lakh Seventh Tuesday Rs 35 lakh Seventh Wednesday Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 737.55 crore in 49 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

