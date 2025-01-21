Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 48 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 blockbuster inches closer to a triumphant end; nets Rs 35 lakh on seventh Tuesday
Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 35 lakh on the 48th day of its release in Hindi markets. The 2024 film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.
A few days more and Pushpa 2 will soon close its curtains soon while ending its blockbuster theatrical run. The 2024 Telugu mass action drama will be remembered for its more than a month-long historical runtime forever. Pushpa 2 has completed 48 days at the box office and is now giving chances to new releases while reaching its finish line target.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Fetches Rs 35 Lakh On 48th Day; Requires Rs 3 Crore To Finish
Pushpa 2 added Rs 35 lakh to its collection on the seventh Tuesday at the Hindi box office. The total earnings of the Pushpa sequel now stands at Rs 737.25 crore. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 blockbuster requires Rs 3 crore more to reach its finish line. It is eyeing to earn Rs 740 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Earned At The Hindi Box Office So Far:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Week
|Rs 5.95 crore
|Seventh Friday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Seventh Saturday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Seventh Sunday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Seventh Monday
|Rs 40 lakh
|Seventh Tuesday
|Rs 35 lakh
|Total
|Rs 737.25 crore in 48 days
Delving Into Pushpa 2's Success In Hindi Markets
Pushpa 2's successful run in Hindi markets is credited to the mass hysteria around the film, the strong presence of Allu Arjun, and his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. Also, the first installment of the Pushpa franchise, which introduced the iconic character of Pushpa Raj among cinephiles, contributed to the historic theatrical run of the 2024 movie.
Moreover, the makers recently released the additional footage of 30 minutes in its reloaded version, which is undoubtedly a bonus for cinegoers.
Pushpa 2 in theaters
