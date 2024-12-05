Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule begins its mass jaathara at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie has recorded solid pre-sales in the top national chains.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) sells 4 lakh tickets in PIC for the opening day

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has sold around 4 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis in the Hindi belt. Of which, the former recorded 3.25 lakh admits while the latter contributed around 75,000 admissions.

However, a better pace was expected from Pushpa 2 in the advance booking, considering it is touted to be the most hyped movie of the year. The movie crossed the likes of Tiger 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, and Stree 2 but fell short of hitting War 2, Animal, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Baahubali 2. It settles at the 7th spot among the top advances of all time in Hindi.

Nevertheless, it's an impressive pre-sales. The movie only needs good word-of-mouth to storm the box office. If it manages to receive a positive reception, the mass actioner will rip off all the existing box office records.

Have a look at advance tickets sold for Day 1 at National chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian films

Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L

Jawan: 5.57 L

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF2 Hindi: 5.15L

Animal: 4.60L

War: 4.10L

Pushpa 2: 4 L

Stree 2: 3.92L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L

Dhoom 3: 3.32L

Happy New Year: 3.24L

Bharat: 3.16L

Sultan: 3.10L

Tiger 3: 3.07L

Dangal: 3.05L

Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L

Sanju: 2.94L

Chennai Express: 2.89L

Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L

Mission Mangal: 2.71L

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Singham Again: 2.26L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L

Dunki: 2.24L

Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)

Fighter: 1.45L

Pushpa 2 eyeing a WILDFIRE start in the Hindi belt; Can it cross Jawan's opening day record?

Besides the national chains, the movie made all-time records in non-national chains. Pushpa 2 sold 22,200 tickets in MovieMax, topping the previous best Stree 2 in this chain. It recorded over 50,000 admissions in Rajhans cinemas, setting an all-time high by a significant margin. Further, it also registered the biggest advance of all time in Miraj Cinemas.

The Sukumar film is expected to make a wildfire start at the Hindi box office. The mass actioner is eyeing an opening in the range of Rs 57 crore to Rs 60 crore in Hindi. It will be interesting to see if it can topple the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It looks a little difficult now, but tables can turn anytime if Pushparaj’s magic works with the masses.

Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer.

