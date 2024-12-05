Pushpa 2 Hindi Final Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's mass actioner sells over 4 lakh tickets in top National chains; Eyeing WILDFIRE start
Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule begins its mass jaathara at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie has recorded solid pre-sales in the top national chains.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) sells 4 lakh tickets in PIC for the opening day
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has sold around 4 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis in the Hindi belt. Of which, the former recorded 3.25 lakh admits while the latter contributed around 75,000 admissions.
However, a better pace was expected from Pushpa 2 in the advance booking, considering it is touted to be the most hyped movie of the year. The movie crossed the likes of Tiger 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, and Stree 2 but fell short of hitting War 2, Animal, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Baahubali 2. It settles at the 7th spot among the top advances of all time in Hindi.
Nevertheless, it's an impressive pre-sales. The movie only needs good word-of-mouth to storm the box office. If it manages to receive a positive reception, the mass actioner will rip off all the existing box office records.
Have a look at advance tickets sold for Day 1 at National chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian films
Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L
Jawan: 5.57 L
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF2 Hindi: 5.15L
Animal: 4.60L
War: 4.10L
Pushpa 2: 4 L
Stree 2: 3.92L
Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L
Dhoom 3: 3.32L
Happy New Year: 3.24L
Bharat: 3.16L
Sultan: 3.10L
Tiger 3: 3.07L
Dangal: 3.05L
Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L
Sanju: 2.94L
Chennai Express: 2.89L
Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L
Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L
Mission Mangal: 2.71L
Gadar 2: 2.74L
Singham Again: 2.26L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L
Dunki: 2.24L
Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)
Fighter: 1.45L
Pushpa 2 eyeing a WILDFIRE start in the Hindi belt; Can it cross Jawan's opening day record?
Besides the national chains, the movie made all-time records in non-national chains. Pushpa 2 sold 22,200 tickets in MovieMax, topping the previous best Stree 2 in this chain. It recorded over 50,000 admissions in Rajhans cinemas, setting an all-time high by a significant margin. Further, it also registered the biggest advance of all time in Miraj Cinemas.
The Sukumar film is expected to make a wildfire start at the Hindi box office. The mass actioner is eyeing an opening in the range of Rs 57 crore to Rs 60 crore in Hindi. It will be interesting to see if it can topple the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It looks a little difficult now, but tables can turn anytime if Pushparaj’s magic works with the masses.
Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know.
