The things are heating up at the box office as the audience is gearing up to welcome Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule. With less than 7 hours to go for the D-Day, the film is scoring extraordinary momentum in the advance bookings, especially the non-national chains. The Allu Arjun starrer is on a league of its own in the mass belts, as the single screens have started to put up houseful boards for shows as early as 6 AM, despite a non-holiday release.

It's a forgone conclusion that the business of Pushpa 2 in the heartland of India would be at optimum levels on December 5. That’s not all, some of the non-national chains like Miraj, Rajhans and MovieMax are headed to create all time records in advance booking. Miraj has sold 45,000 tickets for Pushpa 2 (Hindi) for the opening day alone, and is headed for an all time record with final pre-sale in the North of 50,000 tickets in the chain.

To put things to perspective, Animal had sold 49,000 tickets (All Languages) and Jawan had sold 48,000 tickets (All Languages) in the chain, followed by Stree 2 at number 3 with 33,000 tickets. Pushpa 2 will be topping the all-language sale of Animal and Jawan with just one language – Hindi. Gadar 2 on the other hand had sold 31,000 tickets in Miraj, followed by Tiger 3 with 25,000 tickets and Dunki with 16,000.

MovieMax is also headed towards all-time record as Pushpa 2 has sold about 17,000 tickets in the chain, chasing the all-time record holder, Stree 2, which clocked pre-sale of 21,780 tickets. Within the next 2 hours, Pushpa 2 will zoom past the advance booking of Animal (18,600 tickets) and Jawan (17,500 tickets). The record of Pushpa 2 in MovieMax could stand unchallenged for a long time.

Talking of Rajhans, Pushpa 2 has sold over 45,000 tickets in Rajhans, creating an all-time record of epic proportions, and is set to breach past the 50,000 ticket mark. The Allu Arjun starrer has decimated all records, as the previous best was KGF 2 with 32,386 tickets. The film could do anything in Rajhans, which all indicates a circuit record in Gujarat, and its more about the capacity now.

The top 3 national chains have clocked advance booking of 3.15 lakh tickets already and is racing towards the 4.25 lakh mark by the end of day. The record holder here is Bahubali 2, which had an advance of 6.50 lakh in the top 3 national chains. Pushpa 2 would end up scoring the 6th biggest advance of all time in the multiplexes after Bahubali 2 (6.50 lakh tickets), Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), KGF 2 (5.15 lakh tickets) and Animal (, though the gross amount would be higher than the films at position number 4 and 5.

The pre-sale of Pushpa 2 will be the highest of all time for a film in Hindi in terms of nett figure, and is aiming at a start around the Rs 60 crore mark. The trends so far indicate an advance booking in the vicinity of Rs 27.00 crore to Rs 30.00 crore in Hindi. The mass belts are blasting at epic proportions and it’s a culmination of Allu Arjun’s popularity in the mass belts with the brand of Pushpa.

Here’s a look at the advance booking of Pushpa 2 in major chains @ 5 PM

PVRInox: 2.55 Lakh Tickets

Cinepolis: 0.60 Lakh Tickets

Miraj: 0.45 Lakh Tickets (All Time Record)

Rajhans: 0.45 Lakh Tickets (All Time Record)

MovieMax: 0.18 Lakh Tickets (Headed For An All Time Record)

