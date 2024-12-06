Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office Multiplex Breakdown: Allu Arjun starrer gets 48 percent collections from top 6 multiplexes
A holiday release might have pushed first day of Pushpa 2 to Rs 75 crore in Hindi. Detailed Report
The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken a record-breaking opening of Rs 65 crore in Hindi, surpassing the previous best, Jawan, which scored Rs 64 crore upon its release in 2024. The film ran riot all across the board, and has created circuit records in most of the places, even on a non-holiday, which speaks volumes on the hype surrounding the film. Of the 65 crore, the film has got major contribution of 48 percent from the top 6 multiplex players.
India’s leading national chain, PVRInox has scored Rs 19.30 crore on the first day, followed by Rs 5.62 crore from Cinepolis. Miraj has collected Rs 2.60 crore, followed by MovieMax at Rs 1.40 crore, Rajhans at Rs 1.24 crore and finally MovieTime at Rs 0.82 crore. Collectively, the multiplex chains have scored an opening day nett of Rs 30.92 crore, leaving the remaining Rs 34.02 crore to come in from the smaller plexes and single screens.
The business of Pushpa 2 is at record-breaking level at all the properties except for PVRInox and Cinepolis. The pricing too played a role in pushing the film towards all-time record, but the scenario might not have changed even with 10 percent lower price slab, as that could have enabled higher footfalls.
The film was always expected to embark on a strong start, but a record breaking start on a non-holiday is beyond all predictions. A holiday release might have pushed first day of Pushpa 2 to Rs 75 crore. On the territorial front, East Punjab has clocked Rs 5.40 crore, Delhi UP has collected Rs 12 crore and finally, Rs 21.20 crore in Mumbai.
Here’s a look at the multiplex chain contribution for Pushpa 2
PVRInox: Rs 19.30 crore
Cinepolis: Rs 5.62 crore
Miraj: Rs 2.60 crore
MovieMax: Rs 1.40 crore
Rajhans: Rs 1.24 crore
MovieTime: Rs 0.82 crore
Multiplex Nett: Rs 30.92 crore
Remaining: Rs 34.08 crore
All India Nett: Rs 65.00 crore
