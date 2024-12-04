The Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule led by Allu Arjun with Rashmika Madanna and Fahadh Faasil is all set for a global release on December 5, with special premiere shows in parts of India and US on December 4. The action-packed entertainer is seeing the widest global release till date for an Indian Film on about 12,000 screens and is looking to record the biggest worldwide opening of all time.

The pre-sales for Pushpa 2: The Rule opened in a phased manner on Saturday, and the film has been selling tickets like hot cupcakes ever since then. The film has clocked advance booking of Rs 70 crore in India for December 5, in addition to another Rs 7 crore for the select premieres on December 4, leading to an All India advance of Rs 77 crore. The final first-day advance of Pushpa 2 in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 90.00 crore to Rs 100.00 crore.

Of the Rs 70 crore, the Telugu version is leading with a pre-sale of Rs 38 crore, whereas the Hindi version follows with advance booking of Rs 27 crore. Internationally, the Allu Arjun starrer has sold tickets worth Rs 35 crore for the opening day (including premieres), taking the total pre-sale for day one in the vicinity of Rs 112 crore.

Talking of the opening day expectations, Pushpa 2 is aiming at a start of Rs 170 crore in India, and another Rs 65 crore in the international market, taking worldwide first-day business in the vicinity of Rs 235 crore. It’s going to be a tough fight between the Hindi dubbed version and the business of Pushpa 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the film is aiming at an opening day gross around the Rs 70 crore mark in both the markets.

Karnataka is aiming for a Rs 15 crore opening, whereas Tamil Nadu and Kerala will target a start around the Rs 7.5 crore mark respectively. The film is looking at a wild-fire start internationally too, with opening day projections in the range of USD 7.25 million to 8.25 million (INR 62 to 72 crore) including a heavy sum coming in from the premieres.

Pushpa 2 will emerge the #1 opener of all time in India as also globally, topping the long-standing record of Bahubali 2, which earned Rs 200 crore on the release day in 2017. It will also become the second film in the history of Indian Cinema to score Rs 200 crore in a single day. With Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun arrives as one of the biggest crowd pullers of Indian Cinema, and it’s on the choices of cinema ahead which will tell us about the longevity of this journey to rise and rule the Indian Cinema in times to come.

Here’s a look at the opening-day projections of Pushpa 2 (Note: GBOC)

North India: Rs 70 crore (Hindi Dubbed Version)

APTS: Rs 73 crore

Karnataka: Rs 15 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 8 crore

Kerala: Rs 7 crore

Overseas: Rs 65 crore (Including Premieres)

Total: Rs 238 crore

