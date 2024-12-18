Pushpa 2 Vs RRR India Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun's mass-actioner holds its own against SS Rajamouli's spectacle

Pushpa Raj is back in theaters after a gap of three years as he nagivates his journey of illegal sandalwood business in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The recently released film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their respective roles from the original movie, Pushpa: The Rise. In India, it has surpassed Rs 1000 crore gross at the box office. Let's delve into Pushpa 2 and RRR's two weeks collections.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR: Performances Of Both Movies At Indian Box Office

Pushpa 2 made a smashing entry with Rs 192.75 crore gross on its opening day in India. In its extended week, Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 813.5 crore gross. In the second weekend, the film collected Rs 197 crore, followed by Rs 30.5 crore on second Monday and Rs 24 crore on second Tuesday. As per early estimates, it minted Rs 20 crore on second Wednesday and second Thursday respectively.

The estimated two-week cumulative gross earnings of Sukumar's helmer is around Rs 1102 crore in India.

SS Rajamouli's 2022 directorial RRR grossed Rs 133 crore on the first day at the Indian box office. In two weeks, the gross collection of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's magnum opus stood at Rs 756 crore in our nation.

Pushpa 2 And RRR: Two Weeks Day-Wise Gross Collections In India

Day Pushpa 2 RRR Thursday Rs 192.75 crore - Friday Rs 107 crore Rs 133 crore Saturday Rs 132.5 crore Rs 100 crore Sunday Rs 154.25 crore Rs 112 crore Monday Rs 73.5 crore Rs 56 crore Tuesday Rs 60.5 crore Rs 47 crore Wednesday Rs 50 crore Rs 39 crore Thursday Rs 43 crore Rs 32 crore 2nd Friday Rs 42 crore Rs 37.5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 71.5 crore Rs 63 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 83.5 crore Rs 62 crore 2nd Monday Rs 30.5 crore Rs 22.5 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 24 crore* Rs 21.5 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 20 crore* Rs 16 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 17 crore* Rs 14.50 crore Total Rs 1102 crore (Estimated) Rs 756 crore

Note: Pushpa 2 hit the screens on Thursday. RRR was a Friday release.

Pushpa 2 Is Third Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide; RRR Is Fourth

Pushpa 2 recently became one of the highest grossing Indian film in global markets. The mass action drama replaced RRR at the third position. SS Rajamouli's helmer is now on the fourth spot.

