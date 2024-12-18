Pushpa 2 Vs RRR India Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun's mass-actioner holds its own against SS Rajamouli's spectacle
We are comparing the box office performances of Pushpa 2 and RRR in India. Let's delve into the analysis of Allu Arjun-starrer and SS Rajamouli's film.
Pushpa Raj is back in theaters after a gap of three years as he nagivates his journey of illegal sandalwood business in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The recently released film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their respective roles from the original movie, Pushpa: The Rise. In India, it has surpassed Rs 1000 crore gross at the box office. Let's delve into Pushpa 2 and RRR's two weeks collections.
Pushpa 2 vs RRR: Performances Of Both Movies At Indian Box Office
Pushpa 2 made a smashing entry with Rs 192.75 crore gross on its opening day in India. In its extended week, Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 813.5 crore gross. In the second weekend, the film collected Rs 197 crore, followed by Rs 30.5 crore on second Monday and Rs 24 crore on second Tuesday. As per early estimates, it minted Rs 20 crore on second Wednesday and second Thursday respectively.
The estimated two-week cumulative gross earnings of Sukumar's helmer is around Rs 1102 crore in India.
SS Rajamouli's 2022 directorial RRR grossed Rs 133 crore on the first day at the Indian box office. In two weeks, the gross collection of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's magnum opus stood at Rs 756 crore in our nation.
Pushpa 2 And RRR: Two Weeks Day-Wise Gross Collections In India
|Day
|Pushpa 2
|RRR
|Thursday
|Rs 192.75 crore
|-
|Friday
|Rs 107 crore
|Rs 133 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 132.5 crore
|Rs 100 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 154.25 crore
|Rs 112 crore
|Monday
|Rs 73.5 crore
|Rs 56 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 60.5 crore
|Rs 47 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 50 crore
|Rs 39 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 43 crore
|Rs 32 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 42 crore
|Rs 37.5 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 71.5 crore
|Rs 63 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 83.5 crore
|Rs 62 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 30.5 crore
|Rs 22.5 crore
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 24 crore*
|Rs 21.5 crore
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 20 crore*
|Rs 16 crore
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 17 crore*
|Rs 14.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 1102 crore (Estimated)
|Rs 756 crore
Note: Pushpa 2 hit the screens on Thursday. RRR was a Friday release.
Pushpa 2 Is Third Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide; RRR Is Fourth
Pushpa 2 recently became one of the highest grossing Indian film in global markets. The mass action drama replaced RRR at the third position. SS Rajamouli's helmer is now on the fourth spot.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
