VIRAL VIDEO: SS Rajamouli brings energy to the dance floor, shakes a leg with wife Rama at nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding bash

SS Rajamouli is not just a great director but also a talented dancer. Recently, a video of his performance at his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding bash has been going viral on social media platforms. In the clip, the filmmaker was seen dancing his heart out on stage alongside his wife, Rama Rajamouli.

The couple grooved to Ravi Teja and Asin's hit track Lunchkostava from the film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammai. SS Rajamouli set the stage on fire as he matched steps with his wife on stage, while the audience cheered for them throughout.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A netizen wrote, "The best director in the Indian film industry for sure." Meanwhile, another user commented, "SS Rajamouli dance rock and Mahesh Babu shock."

Take a look at the video below:

This is not the first time a dance video of SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama has gone viral. Earlier, a clip of the couple dancing to Andamaina Premarani from Shankar’s film Premikudu surfaced on social media. The song originally featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma.

They performed on a beautifully decorated stage, leaving fans at the event all smiles. Viewers were thrilled to see the director flaunt his dancing skills.

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is currently focused on his next project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. Reports suggest the movie will begin filming in January 2025.

Meanwhile, speculation about the film’s casting has been gaining momentum. According to Filmfare, the makers are in talks with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a significant role in the film. The project has created a buzz due to rumors of international actors playing key parts.

The film is said to be one of India’s most ambitious ventures. It reportedly has a budget of Rs 900 to Rs 1000 crore and is expected to be a grand globe-trotting adventure. However, no official confirmation about the cast or further details has been announced yet.

