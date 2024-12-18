Pushpa 2 Vs Devara Part 1 India Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun and Jr NTR combat in battle royale
Analyzing how much Pushpa 2 and Devara Part 1 earned in two weeks of their respective releases. Both movies hit the big screens this year.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, headlined by Allu Arjun, is creating quite a buzz among its fans. The mass action drama will soon finish two weeks in theaters. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been achieving several feats at the box office. Recently, it became the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide. Let's compare the box office collections of Pushpa 2 with another 2024 release, Devara: Part 1 for two weeks.
Pushpa 2 Vs Devara: Part 1: Box Office Performances Of 2 Weeks
Pushpa 2 set a new record of crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in its second weekend in India on 11th day of its release. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the Pushpa sequel has grossed Rs 1102 crore in two weeks in the nation.
Meanwhile, Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr. NTR in the lead role, grossed Rs 283.25 crore within 14 days of its release in India. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action drama film hit the screens on September 27, 2024. The Tollywood global superhit movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Day-Wise Comparative Analysis Of Pushpa 2 and Devara: Part 1 In India
|Day
|Pushpa 2
|Devara: Part 1
|Thursday
|Rs 192.75 crore
|-
|Friday
|Rs 107 crore
|Rs 87 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 132.5 crore
|Rs 42 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 154.25 crore
|Rs 44 crore
|Monday
|Rs 73.5 crore
|Rs 15 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 60.5 crore
|Rs 16 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 50 crore
|Rs 23 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 43 crore
|Rs 8 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 42 crore
|Rs 7.5 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 71.5 crore
|Rs 11 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 83.5 crore
|Rs 14.75 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 30.5 crore
|Rs 4.5 crore
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 24 crore (Expected)
|Rs 4 crore
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 20 crore (Expected)
|Rs 3.5 crore
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 17 crore (Expected)
|Rs 3 crore
|Total
|Rs 1102 crore (Expected)
|Rs 283.25 crore
Note: Pushpa 2 was a Thursday release. Devara: Part 1 hit the screens on Friday.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.