Pushpa 2 Vs Devara Part 1 India Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun and Jr NTR combat in battle royale

Analyzing how much Pushpa 2 and Devara Part 1 earned in two weeks of their respective releases. Both movies hit the big screens this year.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Dec 18, 2024  |  04:44 PM IST |  11.8K
Pushpa 2 Vs Devara Part 1 India Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun & Jr NTR combat
Picture courtesy: Maithyi Movie Makers/Instagram; T-Series/YouTube

Pushpa 2: The Rule, headlined by Allu Arjun, is creating quite a buzz among its fans. The mass action drama will soon finish two weeks in theaters. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been achieving several feats at the box office. Recently, it became the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide. Let's compare the box office collections of Pushpa 2 with another 2024 release, Devara: Part 1 for two weeks.

Pushpa 2 Vs Devara: Part 1: Box Office Performances Of 2 Weeks

Pushpa 2 set a new record of crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in its second weekend in India on 11th day of its release. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the Pushpa sequel has grossed Rs 1102 crore in two weeks in the nation.

Meanwhile, Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr. NTR in the lead role, grossed Rs 283.25 crore within 14 days of its release in India. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action drama film hit the screens on September 27, 2024. The Tollywood global superhit movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Day-Wise Comparative Analysis Of Pushpa 2 and Devara: Part 1 In India

Day Pushpa 2 Devara: Part 1
Thursday Rs 192.75 crore -
Friday Rs 107 crore Rs 87 crore
Saturday Rs 132.5 crore Rs 42 crore
Sunday Rs 154.25 crore Rs 44 crore
Monday Rs 73.5 crore Rs 15 crore
Tuesday Rs 60.5 crore Rs 16 crore
Wednesday Rs 50 crore Rs 23 crore
Thursday Rs 43 crore Rs 8 crore
2nd Friday Rs 42 crore Rs 7.5 crore
2nd Saturday Rs 71.5 crore Rs 11 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 83.5 crore Rs 14.75 crore
2nd Monday Rs 30.5 crore Rs 4.5 crore
2nd Tuesday Rs 24 crore (Expected) Rs 4 crore
 2nd Wednesday  Rs 20 crore (Expected)  Rs 3.5 crore
2nd Thursday Rs 17 crore (Expected) Rs 3 crore
Total  Rs 1102 crore (Expected)   Rs 283.25 crore 

Note: Pushpa 2 was a Thursday release. Devara: Part 1 hit the screens on Friday.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles