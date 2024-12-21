Pushpa 2 vs Stree 2 Hindi Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Allu Arjun takes on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy

It's been two weeks since Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling at the box office. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has been setting new benchmarks in the Indian cinema. The Hindi version of the mass action drama is all set to add a new feather to its cap. Pushpa 2 will become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. Let's analyze Pushpa 2 (Hindi)'s collections with Stree 2 for two weeks.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Stree 2: Box Office Performances

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 collected Rs 389 crore in the extended first week. In the second week, Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 179 crore net in India. The cumulative two weeks earnings of Sukumar's directorial stands at Rs 568 crore in Hindi markets.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 earned Rs 292 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs 141 crore in the second week. The total two weeks collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer was Rs 433 crore.

Net Hindi Collections Of Pushpa 2 And Stree 2 For Two Weeks Are As Follows:

Days Pushpa 2 Stree 2 1 Rs 65 crore Rs 61 crore (including previews) 2 Rs 52 crore Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 66 crore Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 76 crore Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 41 crore Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 35 crore Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 29 crore Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 25 crore Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 24 crore Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 42 crore Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 50 crore Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 19 crore Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 16 crore Rs 11.5 crore 14 Rs 15 crore Rs 9.50 crore 15 Rs 13 crore Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 568 crore Rs 433 crore

Note: Both movies were released on Thursday.

Pushpa 2 and Stree 2's Lifetime Business

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) will surpass Stree 2's earnings in the third weekend and is expected to touch Rs 700 crore in its full run. The horror comedy collected Rs 585 crore as its lifetime earnings at the box office.

Have you watched Allu Arjun-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

