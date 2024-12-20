Pushpa 2 Vs Animal Hindi Box Office 2 Weeks Comparison: Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor battle it out in the clash of titans

Pushpa 2: The Rule has completed two weeks in theaters. With no major competition initially, Pushpa 2 is unstoppable at the box office while setting many records. In Hindi markets, the box office business of the Pushpa sequel is inching towards Rs 600 crore. Let's analyze Pushpa 2's performance and Animal in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Animal's 14 Days Performance At Indian Box Office

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 has been scoring well at the ticket windows. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has earned a cume collection of Rs 570 crore in two weeks. It will now touch Rs 600 crore by third weekend.

Meanwhile, Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023, fetched Rs 418 crore within the span of 14 days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the action drama emerged as a blockbuster.

While Pushpa 2 hit the screens on Thursday, Animal was a Friday release. Both films have Rashmika Mandanna in common.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Animal's Net Collections In India For Two Weeks:

Days/Week Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Animal First Week Rs 391.5 crore Rs 288.5 crore Second Weekend Rs 115.5 crore Rs 86.5 crore Second Monday Rs 19 crore Rs 13 crore Second Tuesday Rs 16 crore Rs 11.75 crore Second Wednesday Rs 15 crore Rs 9.75 crore Second Thursday Rs 13 crore Rs 8.5 crore Total Rs 570 crore Rs 418 crore

Pushpa 2 To Compete With Vanvaas and UI In India

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will now run parallel to Vanvaas and UI in India starting from today. Both movies have been released on December 20, 2024. Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. UI is Upendra Rao's project.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 will then face competition with Baby John on Christmas. Varun Dhawan's upcoming actioner which co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi will hit the screens on December 25.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 15 Box Office India: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets an impressive Rs 13 crore