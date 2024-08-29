Stree 2 Box Office Collections Week 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer film beats KGF Chapter 2 in 15 days

The Amar Kaushik-directed horror-comedy Stree 2 is holding its grip tight even after 15 days of release. The movie starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee has passed over the mark of Rs 430 crore and became the 6th highest grossing movie at the Hindi box office by beating the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2.

Stree 2 collects Rs 8.5 crore on Day 15, surpasses KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Lifetime

The Maddock Productions venture continued its dream run at the box office. Stree 2 collected around Rs 8.5 crore on its 15th day, marking the end of its second week on a phenomenal note. After wrapping its first extended week at Rs 292 crore, Stree 2 added Rs 141 crore in its second week. The 15-day total cume of Stree 2 stands at Rs 433 crore net in India, including paid previews.

The horror-comedy drama has surpassed the lifetime Hindi nett collection of Yash starrer monster-hit KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 427 crore) in just two weeks of release. With this historic feat, the Rajkummar-Shraddha film has become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie at the box office.

Stree 2 is only behind Kalki 2898 AD, benefitted by free-run

Producer Dinesh Vijan has many reasons to celebrate. While Stree 2 is expected to end up on a lifetime, which would be a benchmark for a long time, it has already become the second highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. The Rajkummar Rao movie is only behind Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office.

If the movie registers a significant spike in the third weekend, it will try to pad another Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore, bringing the business closer to the significant milestone of Rs 500 crore net in Hindi.

The free run in its following weeks greatly benefited Stree 2. The movie is expected to continue its golden run until the end of September if the upcoming Hindi-dubbed versions of South movies Thangalaan, G.O.A.T., and Devara don't drastically reduce its show count.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 11.5 crore 14 Rs 9.50 crore 15 Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 433 crore in 15 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in Theaters

Stree 2 plays at a theater near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

