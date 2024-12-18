Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 13 Box Office: Allu Arjun's biggie holds the fort with Rs 16 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Pushpa 2: The Rule has set the box office on fire with its impressive performance since the opening day. Pushpa fans have been flocking in theaters to watch the much-awaited mass action drama. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released Telugu movie is scoring well in the Hindi markets and is targetting Rs 600 crore by the third weekend.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Collects Rs 16 Crore On Day 13; Eyes Rs 600 Crore

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 391.5 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 115.5 crore in the second weekend. After netting Rs 19 crore on Day 12, Pushpa 2 has fetched Rs 16 crore on Day 13 (second Tuesday).

The cumulative Hindi collection of Allu Arjun-starrer now stands at Rs 542 crore. Going by its strong trends, the Pushpa sequel will easily cross Rs 550 crore tomorrow (Day 14) and it has the potential to touch Rs 600 crore by the third weekend. It will then get its festive benefit during Christmas and New Year holidays.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Net India Collections Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net Collections First Week Rs 391.5 crore Second Weekend Rs 115.5 crore Second Monday Rs 19 crore Second Tuesday Rs 16 crore Total Rs 542 crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi To Emerge As Biggest Box Office Grossers Of All Time In India

Pushpa 2 is expected to become an all-time grosser in Hindi markets at the Indian box office. With an estimated figures of Rs 675 crore net in Hindi version, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is likely to be on top in the list. At Rs 585 crore, Stree 2, which had been the highest grossing Hindi film of all time in India, will take the second position.

A Brief About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have reprised their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the film, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj who establishes himself as a prominent figure in an illegal sandalwood business, Rashmika is cast as his wife, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil as the cop, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is the antagonist.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

