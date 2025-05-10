Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Friday: Analyzing performances of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's movies

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Friday: Raid 2 and Kesari 2 are among the movies which are currently running at the Hindi box office. While the Raid sequel started its journey around a week ago, the courtroom drama is continuing its run for more than three weeks. Let's compare which film performed better than the other one on second Friday.

RAID 2

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Raid 2 was released on May 1, 2025. The Raid sequel earned Rs 4.75 crore net on the second Friday at the box office. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaani Kapoor, the crime thriller has now entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Raid 2 arrived seven years after the release of the original film, Raid. The new film marks the return of Devgn's character, Indian Revenue Service Officer, Amay Patnaik, who tracks white-collar crimes.

KESARI CHAPTER 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh hit the screens on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. It stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead whereas R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are cast in pivotal roles. Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, the courtroom drama fetched Rs 4 crore on the second Friday of its release.

The recently released movie has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the box office. It will remain under Rs 100 crore by the end of its run.

Movies Raid 2 Kesari 2 India Net Collections Rs 4.75 crore Rs 4 crore

Based on the aforementioned figures, Raid 2 has performed better than Kesari Chapter 2. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial is also scoring quite well based on overall net collections. While Ajay Devgn's movie has been a frontrunner, Akshay Kumar-starrer is lagging behind in the race, being the second best performer.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

