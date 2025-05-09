Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer nets Rs 4 crore as it enters 2nd weekend
Raid 2, the sequel to Raid, has collected Rs 4 crore net business on the second Friday at the box office. Led by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller is now running in its second weekend.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Raid 2, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, arrived in theaters on May 1, 2025. It marks the sequel to Raid (2018). Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller has been running in theaters for over a week. Raid 2 has collected Rs 4 crore net today.
Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 earned Rs 94.75 crore net business in the extended first weekend. The Raid sequel recorded Rs 4 crore net business on the ninth day at the box office. It comes after the crime thriller fetched Rs 5 crore on the eighth day.
The cumulative collection of the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer stands at Rs 98.75 crore.
|Days
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 94.75 crore (eight days)
|Day 9
|Rs 4 crore
|Total
|Rs 98.75 crore
Raid 2 had a solid start at the box office. Now, the performance of the Raid sequel has been impacted by the national concerns. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial, which is slightly under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, has surpassed the total earnings of Raid. The 2018 release earned a lifetime net business of Rs 98 crore.
Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who serves as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. In the new release, Vaani Kapoor plays the role of his wife, Malini Patnaik. The role was earlier played by Ileana D'Cruz in the original movie.
Riteish Deshmukh is cast as the main antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, alias Dada Manohar Bhai, who is a corrupt politician. Saurabh Shukla has reprised his role as Tauji, who was the main villain in the 2018 film.
Raid 2 in theaters
Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
