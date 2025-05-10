Box Office: With Raid 2 crossing Rs 100 crore, here are 10 Ajay Devgn's movies which enjoy this coveted club
We have listed 10 movies of Ajay Devgn that are a part of the Rs 100 crore club. The list includes Raid 2, Singham Again, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and others.
Ajay Devgn, who made his Hindi film debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, has been entertaining the audience for several decades. Having a solid screen presence, he is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. As his latest release, Raid 2, crosses the Rs 100 crore mark, here are 10 movies of Ajay Devgn that are a part of this coveted club.
GOLMAAL 3
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 3 earned Rs 108 crore net as a lifetime business during its release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and other cast members, the action comedy film turned out to be a blockbuster.
TANHAJI THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected the lifetime net earnings of Rs 269.75 crore at the box office. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, the epic historical action movie also emerged as a blockbuster. It is Ajay Devgn's highest grosser to date.
SHAITAAN
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan fetched a net business of Rs 148.5 crore at the end of its theatrical run. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, the supernatural horror movie was a hit.
RAID 2
Raid 2, which is currently in its second weekend, has joined the Rs 100 crore club. Led by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller boasts a net business of Rs 105.5 crore so far.
Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Drishyam 2, and Singham Again are also a part of the Rs 100 crore club.
|S No.
|Movies
|Year of Release
|Net India Collections
|Verdict
|1
|Golmaal 3
|2010
|Rs 108 crore
|Blockbuster
|2
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|Rs 100 crore
|Hit
|3
|Singham Returns
|2014
|Rs 140.25 crore
|Superhit
|4
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|Rs 205.5 crore
|Blockbuster
|5
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|Rs 150 crore
|Hit
|6
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|2020
|Rs 269.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|7
|Drishyam 2
|2022
|Rs 233.5 crore
|Super Hit
|8
|Shaitaan
|2024
|Rs 148.5 crore
|Hit
|9
|Singham Again
|2024
|Rs 240 crore
|Average/Semi-hit
|10
|Raid 2
|2025
|Rs 105.5 crore
|Yet to be determined
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
