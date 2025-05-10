Box Office: With Raid 2 crossing Rs 100 crore, here are 10 Ajay Devgn's movies which enjoy this coveted club

Ajay Devgn, who made his Hindi film debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, has been entertaining the audience for several decades. Having a solid screen presence, he is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. As his latest release, Raid 2, crosses the Rs 100 crore mark, here are 10 movies of Ajay Devgn that are a part of this coveted club.

GOLMAAL 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 3 earned Rs 108 crore net as a lifetime business during its release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and other cast members, the action comedy film turned out to be a blockbuster.

TANHAJI THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected the lifetime net earnings of Rs 269.75 crore at the box office. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, the epic historical action movie also emerged as a blockbuster. It is Ajay Devgn's highest grosser to date.

SHAITAAN

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan fetched a net business of Rs 148.5 crore at the end of its theatrical run. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, the supernatural horror movie was a hit.

RAID 2

Raid 2, which is currently in its second weekend, has joined the Rs 100 crore club. Led by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller boasts a net business of Rs 105.5 crore so far.

Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Drishyam 2, and Singham Again are also a part of the Rs 100 crore club.

S No. Movies Year of Release Net India Collections Verdict 1 Golmaal 3 2010 Rs 108 crore Blockbuster 2 Bol Bachchan 2012 Rs 100 crore Hit 3 Singham Returns 2014 Rs 140.25 crore Superhit 4 Golmaal Again 2017 Rs 205.5 crore Blockbuster 5 Total Dhamaal 2019 Rs 150 crore Hit 6 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 2020 Rs 269.75 crore Blockbuster 7 Drishyam 2 2022 Rs 233.5 crore Super Hit 8 Shaitaan 2024 Rs 148.5 crore Hit 9 Singham Again 2024 Rs 240 crore Average/Semi-hit 10 Raid 2 2025 Rs 105.5 crore Yet to be determined

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

