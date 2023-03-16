EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji gives a STRONG statement to actors who are indifferent about their film's box office

Rani Mukerji is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian Film Industry. The actress has wooed audiences across generations, in her career spanning across 4 decades. Films like Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara and Black make her filmography quite enviable. Over the years, her movie choices have caught critical attention. She has been picking some really hard-hitting subjects since over a decade, barring a couple, with mostly all receiving unanimous acclaim and commercial success. Her frequency of films has gone down substantially and that often becomes a topic of discussion and something that she is asked way too often. The incredible actress graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she answered some answers her fans and admirers were waiting to be answered.

Rani Mukerji Admits That She Does Take Box Office Pressure



In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, ahead of the release of her next film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji was asked a host of different questions like her reaction when she first came across the script of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, her inclination towards the social-drama space, her experience working with a female director, her next movie project and more. In the mix of other questions, Rani was also asked about whether there is pressure related to how the film is likely to fare at the box office. To this, Rani promptly said, "Absolutely. If I don't feel the pressure, I should pack my bags and sit at home because the most important thing for an actor is to be seen by maximum people in the audience. And what the maximum people in the audience states is box office success. The more the box office means the more the people have gone to watch a film. So that matters the most to an actor."

Rani Mukerji Feels That Actors Who Are Not Concerned About The Commercial Success Of Their Movies Should Not Be Actors Any Longer

Rani Mukerji went on to make a strong statement in the conversation, about actors who are not concerned about their film's box office. She said, "If an actor feels that it should not make a difference to them, then I think that they shouldn't be actors any longer because actors are not here to receive praise from just a handful of people. They want an audience to watch a film. That is what we live for. That is what we strive for. That is what we work hard for. If I do this film, I do this because I want the message to go to as many people as it can. I want my performance to be viewed by millions of people so that they understand what I went through while making the film and what I brought to them. So ya, it is very important."

Rani Mukerji gears up for the release of her next film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She essays the role of a mother who loses her children to foster homes. The film releases in theatres on the 17th of March. The advance bookings of the film have now begun and you can book your tickets for the film online or offline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: How did the real Mrs. Chatterjee react after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?