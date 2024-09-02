The R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan-led love story, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is proving to be a success story in its re-release if the trend over the opening weekend is anything to go by. The Gautam Menon directorial opened at Rs 20 Lakh on Friday, and doubled itself on Saturday to collect Rs 40 Lakh. The romantic saga saw another surge in business on Sunday to earn Rs 55 Lakh, taking the opening weekend total collection to Rs 1.10 crore.

The R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan starrer will be looking to record a run at the box office, much like the August 2024 re-release, Laila Majnu, and do respectable business. The trend over the next two days will tell us how far can Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein go at the box office. Interestingly, the film was not a successful venture back in the day, but has over the years gained cult status among the cinema-going audience due to the music and evergreen romantic elements.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein could be the third film to do well in its re-release in the recent times, the other two being Rockstar and Laila Majnu. The aim for this romantic saga will be to stay around the Rs 25 Lakh mark on Monday, and then stay stable over the next 2 weeks to reach a reasonable number in the north of Rs 5 crore.

A case study of all the successes in the re-release phase would draw us to the conclusion about the importance of music to keep the film relevant for an audience for years. Be it Rockstar, Laila Majnu or now Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein – all the films are boosted by the presence of a strong music album – which has made the film relevant for an altogether new section of audience. Interestingly, none of the films were also HIT in the original run, though Rockstar had done decent enough to secure the successful mark.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had collected Rs 5.10 crore in its original run in 2001 and it will be interesting to see if the re-release can top these numbers.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office Estimates:

Friday: Rs 20 Lakh

Saturday: Rs 40 Lakh

Sunday: Rs 55 Lakh

Total: Rs 1.10 crore

