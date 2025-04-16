Sachein Re-Release Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer registers good pre-sales; grosses Rs 33 lakh for opening day in Tamil Nadu

Sachein, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is re-releasing in cinemas this weekend after recently celebrating 20 years of release. The Tamil romantic comedy directed by John Mahendran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu is expected to fare well at the box office, given its good response in the pre-bookings.

Sachein registers a good pre-sales of Rs 33 lakh in Tamil Nadu

Produced under V Creations, Sachein recorded an advance of Rs 33 lakh for the opening day in Tamil Nadu. With one day still in hand, the movie will likely zoom past the Rs 50 lakh mark in the advance bookings. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer sold over 25,000 tickets in 225 shows across 60-plus cinemas in its home state. The movie is also re-releasing in neighboring states. The all-India advance booking of Sachein is around Rs 35 lakh as of now.

This is a good start for a two-decade-old movie. Co-starring Genelia D'Souza and marking the Tamil debut of Bipasha Basu, Sachein was a commercial success during its original release. It will be interesting to see how it performs in its second inning.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will also face the super wave of Good Bad Ugly at the box office. Released in cinemas on 10 April, the movie has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Tamil cinema this year by clocking over Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office in 7 days. Let's see whether Sachein re-release can impact the business of the Ajith Kumar film.

Sachein to hit cinemas this weekend

Sachein is re-releasing in cinemas on 18 April. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

