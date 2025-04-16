Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 7: Naslen’s sports-drama continues SOLID hold; grosses Rs 2.50 crore on Wednesday

Malayalam movie Alappuzha Gymkhana is performing exceptionally at the box office. The sports drama directed by Khalid Rahman continued its dominance in Kerala as the movie recorded another phenomenal business day. Starring Naslen in the leading role, the movie is set for a long run at the box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana fetches Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7; crosses Rs 20 crore mark

The much-appreciated sports drama opened to Rs 2.65 crore on its debut day. It further witnessed an excellent hold and smashed the Rs 15 crore mark on Day 5. The movie performed well on weekdays, too, and clocked another Rs 2.90 crore on Day 6.

According to estimates, Alappuzha Gymkhana collected around Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, bringing its total to slightly over Rs 20 crore. The movie will continue to lure the audience for a couple of weeks and has the potential to become a big hit at the box office.

The film outperformed its rival releases, Bazooka and Maranamass, thanks to its positive reception and superlative box office trend.

Here’s how Alappuzha Gymkhana shaped up in Kerala:

Day-Wise Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 20.70 crore

Watch Alapuzzha Gymkhana Trailer:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

