Salaar box office collections: Prabhas film scores a HUGE Near Century Day 1 in India

Salaar made a stellar debut at the Indian box office, with the Prabhas-led actioner securing a near-century day and grossing an estimated Rs. 96 crore (Rs. 60 crore share) on its first day. This places Salaar as the film with the fourth-highest opening day collections in the history of the Indian box office, trailing only behind Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF 2, each of which surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark on their debut days.

The film fared best in the Telugu states, where it notched the second-largest opening ever, overtaking Baahubali 2, just behind RRR. This is the first time since 2017 that any film has crossed Baahubali 2 opening day numbers other than SS Rajamouli. That was made possible due to a HUGE number in the Nizam, where the film almost took RRR’s first-day record.

In Andhra Pradesh the numbers are just around Saaho but then since ticket price regulation last year, it has become tough to go higher than what films were collecting five years ago as prices are more or less in the same range and there isn’t any growth in exhibition sector either as is the case with Telangana, where both ticket prices have gone higher and many new multiplexes have opened. Compared with Prabhas’s previous film, Adipurush, Salaar was around 30 per cent higher in Andhra Pradesh. Despite all this, the film could have done a bit more here.

Outside of the Telugu states, Salaar amassed Rs. 11 crore in Karnataka, ranking as the third-highest opening for a Telugu film, trailing only Baahubali 2 and RRR. In Kerala, it exceeded RRR's first-day collection with an impressive Rs. 4.75 crore. The Hindi version also had a very good start in the Hindi belt, with most of the states collecting higher than Dunki yesterday.

The territorial breakdown for the first-day box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 27 crore (Rs. 19 crore share) Approx

Ceeded: Rs. 7.50 crore (Rs. 5.50 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 21 crore (Rs. 16.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 55.50 crore (Rs. 41 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 11 crore (Rs. 6 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 4.75 crore (Rs. 2.25 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 4.75 crore (Rs. 2.25 crore share)

North India: Rs. 20 crore (Rs. 8.50 crore share)

India: Rs. 96 crore (Rs. 60 crore share)



Note: Nizam numbers are estimated and will be updated accordingly as and when actuals are received.

