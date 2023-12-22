Prabhas led Salaar Scores Over USD 3M in Previews Overseas, Chases 150Cr Worldwide Day 1 Box Office
The overseas opening day of Salaar including previews is expected to be around USD 5.50M. The worldwide first-day number is going to be over Rs. 140 crore, possibly crossing the Rs. 150 crore mark.
The highly anticipated Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel, has made its global debut today. As is the norm for South Indian films, the premiere shows were held in markets west of India on Thursday. Numbers for these early shows have started pouring in and they are record-breaking. The film amassed a staggering USD 3.20 million from Thursday previews, with a significant portion originating from the United States. These previews rank third behind RRR and Baahubali 2, both of which grossed over USD 4 million in previews.
In North America alone, Salaar grossed USD 2.50 million across 750 plus locations, securing the second-highest premiere for an Indian film in the region, surpassing the record set by Baahubali 2 in 2017. Only RRR, which earned USD 3.50 million during its premiere last year, stands ahead of Salaar in this territory. The momentum is expected to continue, with Friday pre-sales reaching over half a million dollars. The film's full opening day, including the premiere gross, is anticipated to exceed USD 3.50 million, with the weekend projections soaring to USD 5.50 million.
Elsewhere, the film grossed GBP 165K in the United Kingdom, which is once again, only behind RRR among Telugu films. The Middle East turned up with an estimated USD 400K approx.
The film has been released in Eastern markets of Asia and Oceania today, which also are off to a huge start. The overseas opening day including previews is expected to be around USD 5.50 million. The worldwide first-day number is going to be over Rs. 140 crore, possibly crossing the Rs. 150 crore mark as well.
