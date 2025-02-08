Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan-Mawra's movie registers MINDBLOWING sales; Tops charts for 2nd consecutive day

Sanam Teri Kasam has finally returned to theaters based on popular demand. Nine years ago, nobody had imagined that this romantic drama could gain a cult status among cinephiles. It featured then Hindi cinema debutantes, Indian actor, Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane as the leads. Sanam Teri Kasam has recorded impressive collections in two days of its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam Collects Rs 5 Crore On Day 2; Records Impressive Business

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam opened with Rs 4 crore at the box office on Friday. A day after its solid opening, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has now collected Rs 5 crore on the second day, i.e. Saturday.

Sanam Teri Kasam has recorded a cume revenue of Rs 9 crore in two days of its theatrical re-run. It is locking horns with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

Day-Wise Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 9 crore

More About Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam has topped the chart for the second consecutive day in Hindi markets. Moreover, it outperformed its original theatrical release at the box office this time. While the Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru helmer fetched a lifetime business of Rs 8 crore net in India in 2016, the re-release has surpassed the overall earnings in just two days. The blockbuster performance of the re-release is credited to its outstanding ticket sales which is recorded as 3 lakh approximately for the opening day.

In Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane played the role of Inder Lal Parihaar. Mawra Hocane was cast as Saraswati Parthasaarthy aka Saru. The romantic tragedy originally hit the screens on February 5, 2016.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

