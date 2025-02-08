Loveyapa Day 2 Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie doesn't look to grow much after low Rs 1 crore opening

Loveyapa hit the screens on February 7, 2025. It marks theatrical debuts of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the lead pair. The romantic comedy is a Hindi remake of Tamil film, Love Today which released in 2022. Loveyapa is lagging behind in the race. After its low opening, it doesn't look to grow much on the second day.

Loveyapa Struggles To Maintain Momentum On Day 2

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has maintained a weak hold at the box office. Going by the trends, on the second day, the business of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.50 crore. The minimal rise on Saturday is credited to some cinegoers who would have given a chance to this rom-com on the weekend.

In general, theater audiences aren't in mood to watch Junaid and Khushi's characters navigating through the 'siyapa' of modern relationships that Loveyapa boasts of. Advait Chandan's helmer also has a remake factor due to which many cinegoers would have given it a miss. While the makers introduced a fresh pairing of the leads, their on-screen chemistry have received mixed reviews.

Loveyapa vs Azaad's Opening Day Performances

The opening of Loveyapa was even lower than Azaad which also introduced newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com started its journey with Rs 1 crore on the first day. Meanwhile, the historical drama opened to Rs 1.5 crore on January 17.

This is to note that Abhishek Kapoor's helmer was benefitted due to Cinema Lovers Day on Day 1. The opening day of Loveyapa coincided with Rose Day, however, it couldn't receive decent or better footfalls than Azaad for that matter.

Loveyapa In Theaters

