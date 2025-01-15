Sankranthiki Vasthunam had a bumper opening at the Telugu box office as the film amassed Rs. 22 crore approx on its first day in India. The bulk of these collections came from the Telugu states, where it grossed nearly Rs. 19 crore approx with strong contributions from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The first-day figures could have been even higher if not for the film operating at full capacity, with several centres reporting all-day houseful shows. This will be the scene for the next couple of days with an extended holiday period in the twin states.

The initial audience reception is on the positive side, being a family entertainer, it will be scoring at bonkers levels, with blockbuster results expected. This comes as a much-needed relief for the producer, who also backed Game Changer, a film that faced rejection and is set to incur record-breaking losses. The strong showing of this film will offset the losses to a large extent.

This Sankranti feels like déjà vu from 2019, when a Ram Charan starrer struggled at the box office, while a family entertainer from the same actor-director duo, F2: Fun and Frustration, turned into a major blockbuster. Back then, F2 opened with Rs. 6.50 crore on its first day in the Telugu states and went on to gross over Rs. 100 crore. With six years of inflation and a much stronger opening, Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be aiming for an even bigger haul.

The First Day Box Office Collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 18.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 6.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 9.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 21.75 cr.

