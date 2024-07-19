Sarfira Box Office Collections Week 1: Akshay Kumar-Radhikka Madan's film disappoints; Collects 17.65 crore

Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and others had a poor first week as it collected Rs 17.65 crore. Of the Rs 17.65 crore, 11.60 crore came in the three day weekend. Makers introduced a buy one get one offer to boost their ticket sales over the weekdays. The offer helped Sarfira stay steady at very low levels over the weekdays and there of course was a bank holiday on Wednesday too.

Sarfira Collects Rs 17.65 Crore In Its First Week In India; Shall Wind Up With Collections Under Mission Raniganj

Sarifra now faces competition in Bad Newz and then there is Deadpool and Wolverine to take the reigns of the box office forward. The competition will mean that Sarfira won't have a long box office run that Mission Raniganj was fortunate to get, despite having an almost similar first week. The collections from overseas are negligible and it currently seems like the Akshay Kumar starrer will struggle to gross over Rs 40 crore worldwide.

Akshay Kumar Finds Himself In A Difficult Position In His Career

Akshay Kumar is at a very difficult position in his filmy career. The streak of underperforming films doesn't seem to end. Khel Khel Mein is his next movie and that clashes with Stree 2 and Vedaa. The actor will bet big on Khel Khel Mein to deliver, so that it sets the base for films like Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3 and Housefull 5.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Sarfira Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.50 crore 2 Rs 4 crore 3 Rs 5.10 crore 4 Rs 1.40 crore 5 Rs 1.70 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.05 crore Total 17.65 crore nett in 7 days in India

Watch the Sarfira Trailer

About Sarfira

Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) lives in a secluded village with poor rail connectivity. While his father keeps writing letters to the higher authorities, suggesting ways to uplift the life of the people in the village, Vir finds it all futile and feels that actions should be much louder. A protest on the railway tracks going through their village ends disastrously and a quarrel between the father and the son results in the latter leaving the village forever. He studies hard and joins the Indian Air Force. He quits it and starts working on creating a low cost airline with his friends, so that flying in the air isn't restricted only to the privileged. Little does Vir know that starting a low cost airline isn't child's play and there are numerous big players like Mr Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), ready to knock him down, the very opportunity they get.

Sarfira In Theatres

Sarfira plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what do you think about it?

