Satyaprem Ki Katha Extended Week 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan - Kiara Advani film netts Rs 48 crores in 8 days

Sameer Vidwan's Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles and Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles had a decent extended first week at the box office. The film did slightly over Rs 48 crores nett in its first 8 days and now it is gearing up for the crucial second weekend which will determine where the film is headed in its full run. The Kartik-Kiara starrer has merits to ensure a long theatrical run and even the lack of significant new releases are working in its favour. If the film somehow manages to hold its ground, it can emerge a genuine box office success.

Satyaprem Ki Katha took a reasonably good opening at the box office and trended well over the extended weekend. It collected Rs 36 crores nett in its first four days and was well poised to do well even further. The romantic drama however saw a dramatic drop on Monday as it collected just Rs 3.50 crores on day 5. The film then observed a good hold at low levels till Wednesday before it had a noticable drop on Thursday. After 8 days, the film has collected Rs 48.25 crores nett and in all probability, the film will hit the Rs 50 crore nett India mark on its second Friday (day 9). If Satyaprem Ki Katha can ensure a good hold over the next few weeks, it can emerge successful movie venture.

The day-wise nett India collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Sunday : Rs 11.50 crores

Monday : Rs 3.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crores

Wednesday: Rs 3 crores

Thursday: Rs 2.50 crores

Total = Rs 48.25 crores nett in 8 days

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem, a bachelor in Ahmedabad, unrequitedly loves one of the most eligible spinsters in the city, Katha. To Satyaprem's surprise, Katha's family comes to his home with a marriage proposal when it is least expected of them to. After Satyaprem marries Katha, he understands a few hidden secrets about Katha that coaxed her family to turn to him for their daughter's marriage.

Where To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

You can watch Satyaprem Ki Katha at a theatre near you.

