Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects Rs 500 crores worldwide in 4 days with USD 22M overseas weekend

Jawan four-day weekend overseas run has culminated in an outstanding USD 21.75 million (Rs. 180 crores). The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has also amassed Rs. 343 crores in India, propelling its global earnings to a staggering Rs. 523 crores. What's truly remarkable is that it reached the coveted Rs. 500 crores milestone in just four days, outpacing Pathaan, which took five days to achieve the same feat.

To compare with Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release, Pathaan, that film collected USD 20.80 million in its first four days and USD 26.40 million over its five-day opening window. When we consider the conventional weekend frame (Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere), both films are neck and neck, bringing in USD 19 million. Depending on the final figures, Jawan may ultimately surpass or slightly trail Pathaan. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is abundantly clear: both films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, have secured their places as the the biggest Bollywood openers ever, with the next closest contender, Padmaavat, raking in only around USD 11 million.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas first-weekend box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 7,500,000

United States: USD 5,500,000

Canada: USD 1,900,000

Rest of America: USD 100,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 3,725,000

Australia: USD 1,360,000

Nepal: USD 475,000 Approx

Malaysia: USD 450,000

Singapore: USD 450,000

New Zealand: USD 280,000

Sri Lanka: USD 160,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 550,000

Middle East and Africa: USD 7,400,000

UAE: USD 4,400,000

GCC: USD 2,800,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000

Europe: USD 3,125,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,650,000

Germany: USD 350,000

Nordics: USD 250,000

France: USD 225,000

Netherlands: USD 200,000

Rest of Europe: USD 450,000

Total: USD 21,750,000 / Rs. 180 crores

