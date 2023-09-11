Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects Rs 500 crores worldwide in 4 days with USD 22M overseas weekend
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan four-day weekend overseas grossed USD 21.75 million. Combined with Rs. 343 crores in India, the worldwide weekend box office is Rs. 523 crores.
Key Highlight
-
Jawan has crossed Rs 500 crores worldwide in just 4 days.
-
Jawan has grossed around 22 million dollars in 4 days, overseas.
-
Jawan plays at a theatre near you, now.
Jawan four-day weekend overseas run has culminated in an outstanding USD 21.75 million (Rs. 180 crores). The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has also amassed Rs. 343 crores in India, propelling its global earnings to a staggering Rs. 523 crores. What's truly remarkable is that it reached the coveted Rs. 500 crores milestone in just four days, outpacing Pathaan, which took five days to achieve the same feat.
To compare with Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release, Pathaan, that film collected USD 20.80 million in its first four days and USD 26.40 million over its five-day opening window. When we consider the conventional weekend frame (Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere), both films are neck and neck, bringing in USD 19 million. Depending on the final figures, Jawan may ultimately surpass or slightly trail Pathaan. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is abundantly clear: both films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, have secured their places as the the biggest Bollywood openers ever, with the next closest contender, Padmaavat, raking in only around USD 11 million.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas first-weekend box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 7,500,000
United States: USD 5,500,000
Canada: USD 1,900,000
Rest of America: USD 100,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 3,725,000
Australia: USD 1,360,000
Nepal: USD 475,000 Approx
Malaysia: USD 450,000
Singapore: USD 450,000
New Zealand: USD 280,000
Sri Lanka: USD 160,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 550,000
Middle East and Africa: USD 7,400,000
UAE: USD 4,400,000
GCC: USD 2,800,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000
Europe: USD 3,125,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,650,000
Germany: USD 350,000
Nordics: USD 250,000
France: USD 225,000
Netherlands: USD 200,000
Rest of Europe: USD 450,000
Total: USD 21,750,000 / Rs. 180 crores
About Jawan
A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Where And When To Watch Jawan
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
